Red Dead Redemption 2 riding to PC in November

Well yee my haw and buck my roo, Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to PC. The oh-so-pretty, oh-so-fancy, and oh-so-vapidly-posturing Wild West sandbox shooter hit consoles in October 2018 and I’ve been expecting it on PC all along because what is this, 2010? No, this is 2019, which means that the release will be staggered across different games stores. The PC debut will be on November 5th, with a Steam release following in December.

This is a prequel to Red Dead Redemption, which didn’t come to PC but that’s fine because what all you need to know is: we’re a naughty bandit in a naughty gang, travelling across the land doing crimes, getting into scrapes, and befriending horses. It’s broadly along modern Grand Theft Auto-y lines, though with more camping. It has a GTA Online-y multiplayer mode too. The point is, cowboys!

This is one from the school of serious, gritty Rockstar games which do a lot of posturing but don’t have a god damn interesting thing to say about anything. But it sure is fancy. Obviously I’m planning to buy it on PC (I only watched on our console) because of course I want to explore a big beautiful open world from horseback. Absolutely I want to poke at spooky sidequests. Heck yeah I’m going to search for good swimming spots. And no doubt I’ll sigh every time I go to a shop to buy supplies and have to flip page-by-page through a paper catalogue because someone thought that would be so authentic and immersive.

The PC version, Rockstar say, “features a range of graphical and technical enhancements for increased immersion along with new Bounty Hunting Missions, Gang Hideouts, Weapons and more.” They plan to share more about it on Wednesday the 9th, including system requirements and screenshots.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will debut on their Rockstar Games Launcher and the Epic Games Store on November 5th, with a Steam release following on a yet-unconfirmed day in December. I know the announcement reads a little vague so I asked Rockstar, and that’s what they told me. A Google Stadia launch is coming in November too.

Disclosure: Like every Edinburgh resident, I cannot help but have pals at Rockstar.