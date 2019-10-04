To completely defox today’s word chain you’ll need to provide Roman, my Chief Foxer Setter, with the sequence of 24 words suggested by the clues below.

A word can be any length and is linked to the next word in the chain by its last two or three letters. For instance ‘honeysuckle’ might be followed by ‘leviathan’. ‘Handel’ could come next. Then ‘delta’. And so on. Complicating things a tad are the six orange italicised clues. These have been shuffled. For example “A prize won by this man” probably doesn’t refer to word #24.

1. A WW1 AFV, a Half-Life 2 mod, and a British museum ship

2. A country that has no Olympic medals to its name

3. Something you might find in a circus, door, or kitchen

4. Found on boats, sports fields, and in coal mines

5. This city district where this picture was taken

6. A word than can go before cross, League, and walking

7. This is an example of one

8. This forest

9. Originally brewed here

10. More people walk into this forest than walk out

11. This plant prompted a British Act of Parliament

12. This island

13. The number printed on this postage stamp

14. The US rifle team in this CCTBF image, for example

15. A novel feature required by a novelist

16. An island approximately 2000 miles from this one

17. They’re composed of five triangles and two quadrilaterals

18. The city where this pic was taken

19. This is an example of one

20. It ended disastrously for Earth’s fauna

21. One appears in Sean Connery’s last Bond movie

22. The beast pictured here

23. This gamebook

24. A prize won by this man

