The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.18]

Support us
Now streaming live:

Watch us revisit RPG classic Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines

Pain in the neck

Astrid Johnson

Video Person

4th October 2019 / 4:03PM

Featured post

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is on the horizon, and we should be seeing it chomp its way into the necks of the general public some time in March next year. As it turns out, vidbuds Matthew Castle and Alice Liguori haven’t ever played the original Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines. Other vidbud, me, has played it a bunch before, so in anticipation of brand new vampy shenanigans, I’m walking them through the World Of Darkness as a sexy Toreador fledgling called Ms Horace III.

If you’re a fan of the channel, then you’ll probably know about Matthew and Alice L’s Divinity: Original Sin 2 let’s play. Don’t worry, that’s not going anywhere. This’ll be running alongside that, but with the addition of me on the sofa between them. Each new episode will be live at 5pm every Wednesday, and will have veins overflowing with spooky sexy goodness, entertaining team banter, and Matthew’s continual lusting over garlic bread. Not actual blood though, I’m afraid.

The title for this first episode, “Usain Bolt isn’t a vampire,” is a reference to a properly funny bit that happens right near the end of the video. I guess you’ll just have to watch the whole thing to find out just how funny it is, right?

While I feel moderately confident in my gaming abilities, all three of us would more than welcome your input. If you’re a seasoned Bloodlines pro, and know the game like the back of your pale, undead hand, then please give us some tips and tricks in the comments, either on this post or over on YouTube. Or, you could just laugh at our supreme incompetence. Whatever floats your boat.

Tagged with , , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Astrid Johnson

Video Person

Deputy Editor of this very site Alice Bell once described Astrid as a "Neo-retro-revolutionary." Now, she embodies that aesthetic via an audiovisual medium for Rock Paper Shotgun's YouTube channel. Got a weird game that's political, or gay, or political and gay? Send it here: astrid.johnson@rockpapershotgun.com

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines sequel might be sneaking up on us at GDC

36

Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines follow-up teased by Paradox with ARG

25

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines gets villainous in the Clan Quest Mod 4.0

23

GOG's Summer Sale opens with a Xenonauts giveaway

10

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Epic defend Fortnite's new cross-platform matchmaking

CoD, Crash and Spyro are November's Humble Monthly early unlocks

2

WoW Classic to add World Bosses, Dire Maul and honourable combat this year

Come to EGX's weekend Rezzed Sessions and be the first to hear about Mediatonic's new game