Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is on the horizon, and we should be seeing it chomp its way into the necks of the general public some time in March next year. As it turns out, vidbuds Matthew Castle and Alice Liguori haven’t ever played the original Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines. Other vidbud, me, has played it a bunch before, so in anticipation of brand new vampy shenanigans, I’m walking them through the World Of Darkness as a sexy Toreador fledgling called Ms Horace III.

If you’re a fan of the channel, then you’ll probably know about Matthew and Alice L’s Divinity: Original Sin 2 let’s play. Don’t worry, that’s not going anywhere. This’ll be running alongside that, but with the addition of me on the sofa between them. Each new episode will be live at 5pm every Wednesday, and will have veins overflowing with spooky sexy goodness, entertaining team banter, and Matthew’s continual lusting over garlic bread. Not actual blood though, I’m afraid.

The title for this first episode, “Usain Bolt isn’t a vampire,” is a reference to a properly funny bit that happens right near the end of the video. I guess you’ll just have to watch the whole thing to find out just how funny it is, right?

While I feel moderately confident in my gaming abilities, all three of us would more than welcome your input. If you’re a seasoned Bloodlines pro, and know the game like the back of your pale, undead hand, then please give us some tips and tricks in the comments, either on this post or over on YouTube. Or, you could just laugh at our supreme incompetence. Whatever floats your boat.