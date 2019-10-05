The Weekly News Digest: Redemption, at last

If you’ve not been following PC games goings-on across the week, catch up on some of the big stories quick in our noncomprehensive Weekly News Digest. I’ve slipped in a few things we haven’t already posted about, and do also read The Updates Update for some of the week’s notable patches and updates.

Of course it is. November 5th for Rockstar and Epic’s stores, December for Steam.

He and two handfuls of folks have been fundarising to work on “a sandbox that looks forward, rather than one that looks backwards.” Mysterious!

Following a few trial cases, it seems the isolationist years may be ending and we might get to play with our PlayPals in more games.

…But only because Ubisoft accidentally launched them early. They’ll be back later.

Our Ghost Recon Breakpoint review says it’s ehhhh anyway.

Bobby Prince is going after Gearbox and their CEO, Randy Pitchford claiming that they’re using his tunes without permission or paying royalties in the recent 20th Anniversary World Tour re-release.

That’s the one with the SALACIOUS claims.

In yet more Gearbox news, this week they’ve been squabbling with a voice actor union, SAG-AFTRA over why exactly Troy Baker doesn’t voice the character returning from Tales From The Borderlands. It’s become increasingly bickersome. Because I haven’t heard enough stupid Gearbox stuff this week. Is it over?

Oh thank god, no Borderlands here. Ahead of the next full driver release, Nvidia have dropped a hotfix targetting issues in Apex Legends, Fifa, and Battlefront 2. If you need this, you’ll need to update manually.

In a very good way.

Voice-activated honking. Motion-controlled flaps. Moving by waddling your feeties. 🦢 THIS is how Untitled Goose Game is meant to be played. 🔊 Sound on! 🔊https://t.co/zYmwx36Hkq pic.twitter.com/DJLigMw64J — Rudeism (@rudeism) October 2, 2019

We didn’t post about this awful data breach because the tournament is only for console editions but good grief, EA.

The latest giveaway Epic are footing the bill for is lovely wee time-looping mystery Minit.