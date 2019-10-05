The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.18]

The Weekly Updates Update: your Destiny to be a Legend

Tightening up the graphics

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

5th October 2019

In all the hubbub of the week, you might’ve missed some of the patches and updates rolled out to games. Presenting the Weekly Updates Update, a noncomprehensive roundup of new maps and characters and balance tweaks and fixes and such which caught my eye over the week – including a few we haven’t posted about.

Apex Legends added a new map

Season 3 is go, as is an icy hot new level named World’s Edge. Our resident tipsters already have a World’s Edge guide going.

Destiny 2 is now free-to-play

As well as launching the new expansion, Shadowkeep, Bungie have made a great big chunk of the MMOFPS free for everyone on Steam. The new player-experience sounds desperately in need of a friendliness pass. As a current player, I adore Shadowkeep’s spooky moon guns.

Gears (Of War) 5 reduced cosmetic doodad prices

Because they sucked.

Battlefield V added Operation Underground map

It’s a new train tunnel masscare based on ye olde Operation Metro from BF3.

Black Mesa has entered Half-Life’s Interloper chapter

The Half-Life remake’s beta branch has now ventured five maps deeper into Xen, hitting the weird meatfactory levels. Those were always my favourites because I just wasn’t expecting a meatfactory.

Borderlands 3 event boosts boss drops

A number of bosses currently have better odds to drop the loot you crave, though not very many and it’s only for one week. This kicks off Gearbox’s tenth birthday celebraitons for the series, with more to come.

Rocket League and CS: GO reworked loot box systems

Rocket League’s seems friendlier, our Matt thought, though it does still look irksome to me. As for CS:GO, French players must now ‘x-ray’ boxes to see what’s inside then can’t open any more unless they open that – which seems plllrfff.

Older Total Wars being saved from MacOS update

Apple are ending 32-bit support with MacOS 10.15 “Catalina”, which will render a load of older games unplayable. Total War portpeeps this week updated Shogun 2 and Fall Of The Samurai to 64-bit, and Napoleon and Empire will follow.

Gwent got a new expansion

81 new cards have arrived in the free-to-play Witcher spin-off.

Truck Simulator raising breast cancer awareness

In a surprising charity crossover, Euro and American Truck Sims are raising money for charity with pink ribbon DLC liveries and offering bonus cosmetic doodads to players completing in-game delivery challenges.

The announcement included my favourite marketing sentence of the week: “Let’s work together and support breast cancer awareness in the virtual world, just as it has already been and will continue to be done in the real world, as truckers everywhere, as one!”

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

