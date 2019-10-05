What are we all playing this weekend?

Jumpers on, gang. It’s autumn alright. In the dying days of summer, mere weeks ago, I felt confident I’d keep the heating off until December. Now I’ll cave before next weekend, I’m sure of it. Still, it’s nice of the sun to dim itself to reduce glare as we try to play the ridiculous quantity of great games out this time of year.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alice Bee Alice has been fired. Alice L This weekend I’ll be playing Planet Zoo and Frostpunk. I recently started playing Frostpunk and let me tell you I have no idea why I didn’t pick it up sooner! What’s wrong with me? I love it. It’s so difficult and so needy. Relatable content. Pretty much similar to Planet Zoo, difficult and needy. It doesn’t help when my keepers struggle to feed and clean enclosures without being prompted. Time moves so fast, you look away for a second and– what’s that? All my ostriches, warthogs, and wild dogs have died? Brillo. Alice O Following the launch of Destiny 2: Shadowkeep on Tuesday, the expansion’s new raid arrives on Saturday. I’m gearing up to tackle it during the launch day challenge doodad, not particularly expecting to finish it–or even understand it right away–but I’m game for an attempt. Get some nice hats for my wizards, maybe. Astrid This weekend, I’ll be playing Control. I’ve already started playing a bit of it, and it’s well good. There’s lots of incredibly sexy brutalist architecture, and whenever you walk into a different area, a boomy sound happens and big blocky text of what the area is called flashes up on-screen. The colours are all really good. The characters are all really weird. It’s like Remedy wanted to make the Astrid game this time around, and so far, they absolutely have. Brendan Brendy broke. Dave Today, I took delivery of a Sega Mega Drive mini – the miniature tribute of first proper console we owned in the Irwin house. This will take up the vast majority of my weekend as I’ll be playing some games I haven’t properly played in years, complete with a classic three-button pad. I do however refuse to play Street Fighter II: Championship Edition without a six-button controller. I will also probably play a little more Ghost Recon Breakpoint, but I’m close to breaking point with it to be honest. Graham I’ve been playing Noita all week, and I don’t see that stopping now. I like it a lot, but much to my surprise I think I’d prefer it if it wasn’t a roguelike. I want to experiment with the tools I get for longer, and you continue to get such wild and varied tools across a single life that a restart doesn’t feel significantly new or educational. Hmm. Katharine I’ve resolved to finish Medieval Hogwarts Simulator (aka Fire Emblem) this weekend because dang nabbit there are too many other cool games I want to play right now and I really want to get this over and done with before I move on. Matt Matt has been fired. Matthew My PC has catastrophically shit the bed, so I’m going to look out the window. I might even go outside. (Ah, who am I kidding? I’m going to play Grindstone on Apple TV.) Nate Nate broke. Ollie Continuing my search for a high-octane shooter that can tide me over until Modern Warfare releases, I’ve been one of the hundreds of thousands logging into Destiny 2 for the first time on Steam this week, and so far… yeah, I can definitely get behind this. Punchy guns, punchy powers, punchy punches. Everything’s very punchy. Sin I am staging a mental battle between the urge to play Freeman: Guerrilla Warfare, the FPS answer to Mount & Blade I’ve waited a decade for without knowing, and our review copy of Six Ages, the sequel to King Of Dragon Pass, a game close to my heart and the subject of my first ever article. In theory I’m running some errands too, but we both know that’s not gonna happen.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?