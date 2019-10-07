Ghost Recon Breakpoint signature weapons - how to get best guns

After finding two of the known signature weapons in Ghost Recon Breakpoint, we have now got access to some of the best weapons in the game. These are significantly boosted versions of a few weapons that are well work seeking. Naturally, you’ll want to nab the most powerful gear and I don’t blame you; after all, they are “signature” for a reason. While we go and find the last signature weapon that we’re aware of, here are the steps for finding the other two and a clue as to where to find the third.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint signature weapons guide

Our Ghost Recon Breakpoint signature weapons guide has the locations and steps of how to obtain the signature weapons in the game. The one we know of so far is the Flycatcher’s P90.

Flycatcher’s P90 – Hear No Evil

The Flycatcher’s P90 is one of the more useful Ghost Recon Breakpoint signature weapons we’ve obtained so far. Play through the game and eventually, you’ll split into three separate pathways to recover some lost scientists. While saving Paula in “Without a Trace” from the clutches of Sentinel, you’ll learn about Flycatcher, one of Walker’s “Alpha Wolves”. Upon safely delivering her to the outcasts, you’ll unlock the mission “Hear No Evil”.

Hear No Evil is a mission that I would recommend doing only once you’ve achieved Gear Level 50. That means the average of your equipped weapons and armour should total 50. Once done, you’ll need to head into three separate locations to gather intel. One is a base, while the other two are research facilities full of scientists. Once you’ve obtained all three pieces of intel, head towards the Arrow Testing Zone. I would highly recommend doing this by taking the yellow road to the south down towards the base and driving as fast as you can into the base.

From there, you’ll need to sneak your way down the ladder shaft and into the main hangar. Take it slowly and if you’re spotted, make sure you have a gun that reloads quickly and excels at close range. There will be drones and Wolves present, so you’ll want to be sure you’re ready for a fight. Once you’ve cleared everyone out, watch for the automated turret. Hack the computer in the centre of the room for the access key.

Head back up the shaft and if you didn’t clear the enemies up here, do so before opening the door. Inside there will be several wolves, a couple of drones, and an automated turret. One of the wolves is Flycatcher, who has the intel. Kill him with a well-placed headshot and nab his intel to complete the mission and nab the Flycatcher P90 signature gun blueprint. You’ll also find a chest inside here with the attachment found in this location, so make sure you pick it up before heading out.

Silverback’s KSG12 – See No Evil

Silverback’s KSG12 is a shotgun that packs a serious punch in the roster of Ghost Recon Breakpoint signature weapons. By completing the set of missions starting with “Blake’s Law” and ending with “An eye for an A.I”, you’ll unlock a mission called “See No Evil.”

Begin the mission by infiltrating the research facility and speaking to one of the scientists. He’ll inform you that Silverback is someone who finds you, rather than you finding him. He’ll give you a bit of intelligence that suggests he contacted the commander of Outpost Black Tiger in New Argyll. Head there and incapacitate one of the commanders. You may wish to take out some of the Wolves in addition to snipers and anyone who can call for reinforcements. Interrogate a commander by shooting them in the leg, not the head, then grabbing them and pressing the button to interrogate.

He’ll eventually divulge information suggesting that people are being taken to Good Hope Mountain. Head to Moon Lake in the Good Hope Mountain region and approach from the south-west of the river. It’ll be frozen over. You could theoretically assault the location and draw enough enemy fire to lure Silverback from his position, however it’s far safer to infiltrate via the big tunnel to the south of the main entrance – to the right as you look at the main entrance. It’s guarded by a lone Wolves Sniper, so take him out before venturing inside. You’ll then need to sneak around until you find Silverback and are able to kill him. You’ll find the Silverback KSG12 signature gun blueprint for your troubles and can loot the chests in the base to find a further attachment and skill chest, so there’s no time like now to go and get it.

Other possible locations for signature weapons

We’ve not yet found the last Ghost Recon Breakpoint signature weapon that we know of, but we’ve got a very good indication of how to find it.

Zastava M93 – Complete “Speak No Evil” mission, accessed via mission thread starting with “Under Herzog’s Control” and ending with “A Great Escape” – The steps for completing the mission are coming soon.

There’s a chance that other signature weapons are around, but it’s still early days and the locations of which haven’t been uncovered. Stay tuned to our guides and we’ll hopefully have something for you in the next few days.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint guide links