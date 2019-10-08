Doom Eternal is delayed into 2020, but at least Doom 64 is coming to PC

If you’ve been looking forward to Doom Eternal as respite from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, I come bearing bad news: it’s been delayed. Previously due on November 22nd, Doom Eternal is now due on March 20th, 2020. Id Software say they want more time to, y’know, make it proper good. To balance out the bad news, Id also announced that 1997’s console game, Doom 64 will be getting a PC re-release.

“To make sure we’re delivering the best experience–for Doom Eternal to live up to our standards of speed and polish–we’ve made the decision to extend our launch date by a few months to March 20, 2020,” Id Software said in today’s statement.

Unless they’re planning to have a launch day that’s four months long, which sounds like Hell to me, they probably meant “delay our launch date” or “extend development.” Pedantry being the eighth cardinal sin, I’ll be going straight to Hell myself. At least Doom Eternal makes that look a right lark for those unafraid to get their hands dirty.

Id continued, “We know many fans will be disappointed by this delay, but we are confident that Doom Eternal will deliver a gaming experience that is worth the wait.”

They added that Invasion Mode, which lets players bust into someone else’s story campaign as a beefy demon, is now due to be added in a free update “shortly after launch.” That seems like something that would be best enjoyed at launch when the most people are playing, but welp.

March 20th is also when we should expect a PC release of Doom 64. Rather than a plain Nintendo 64 port like Quake 64 was, Midway’s 1997 game is actually a new polygonal sequel to Doom II. I’ve heard good things about it and Id announced a Switch release a while back, so it’ll be good to see it on other systems too.

Doom Eternal is coming to Steam and Bethesda.net on March 20th, 2020. It’ll cost £50/€60/$60. Bethesda are trying to tempt you into pre-ordering by throwing in Doom 64 but I’m sure you know not to pre-order. In the meantime, hey, you can play a rude ‘tude version of Doom 64 in the mod Brutal Doom 64.