The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.18]

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Doom Eternal is delayed into 2020, but at least Doom 64 is coming to PC

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

8th October 2019 / 3:47PM

If you’ve been looking forward to Doom Eternal as respite from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, I come bearing bad news: it’s been delayed. Previously due on November 22nd, Doom Eternal is now due on March 20th, 2020. Id Software say they want more time to, y’know, make it proper good. To balance out the bad news, Id also announced that 1997’s console game, Doom 64 will be getting a PC re-release.

“To make sure we’re delivering the best experience–for Doom Eternal to live up to our standards of speed and polish–we’ve made the decision to extend our launch date by a few months to March 20, 2020,” Id Software said in today’s statement.

Unless they’re planning to have a launch day that’s four months long, which sounds like Hell to me, they probably meant “delay our launch date” or “extend development.” Pedantry being the eighth cardinal sin, I’ll be going straight to Hell myself. At least Doom Eternal makes that look a right lark for those unafraid to get their hands dirty.

Id continued, “We know many fans will be disappointed by this delay, but we are confident that Doom Eternal will deliver a gaming experience that is worth the wait.”

They added that Invasion Mode, which lets players bust into someone else’s story campaign as a beefy demon, is now due to be added in a free update “shortly after launch.” That seems like something that would be best enjoyed at launch when the most people are playing, but welp.

March 20th is also when we should expect a PC release of Doom 64. Rather than a plain Nintendo 64 port like Quake 64 was, Midway’s 1997 game is actually a new polygonal sequel to Doom II. I’ve heard good things about it and Id announced a Switch release a while back, so it’ll be good to see it on other systems too.

Doom Eternal is coming to Steam and Bethesda.net on March 20th, 2020. It’ll cost £50/€60/$60. Bethesda are trying to tempt you into pre-ordering by throwing in Doom 64 but I’m sure you know not to pre-order. In the meantime, hey, you can play a rude ‘tude version of Doom 64 in the mod Brutal Doom 64.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Doom Eternal release date, gameplay, trailer, multiplayer

Hell on earth

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Doom Eternal's multiplayer Battlemode pits a pair of demons against a single slayer

2

Doom Eternal details its multiplayer Battlemode

6

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Ghost Recon Breakpoint gear level - how your equipment affects gear level

Ghost Recon Breakpoint weapon parts - how to upgrade guns

Destiny dancers pull serious lunar shapes in a new music video

Wot I Think: Pilgrims

Requires more progress