Ghost Recon Breakpoint signature weapons - how to get the best guns

All three of the signature weapons based on certain optional missions in Ghost Recon Breakpoint. We now have access to some of the best weapons in the game and they pack a rather meaty punch. Since these are significantly boosted versions of decent weapons found on normal grunts, they are certainly well worth seeking. Naturally, you’ll want to nab the most powerful gear and I don’t blame you; after all, they are “signature” for a reason.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint signature weapons guide

Our Ghost Recon Breakpoint signature weapons guide has the locations and steps of how to obtain the signature weapons in the game. They are the Flycatcher’s P90, Silverback’s KSG12, and the Zastrava M93.

This guide is specifically detailing the steps needed to be taken to get Signature Weapons. If you’re looking for more details on weapons themselves and how to effectively use them, our Ghost Recon Breakpoint guns guide has the information you seek.

Silverback’s KSG12 – See No Evil

Silverback’s KSG12 is a shotgun that packs a serious punch in the roster of Ghost Recon Breakpoint signature weapons. By completing the set of missions starting with “Blake’s Law” and ending with “An eye for an A.I”, you’ll unlock a mission called “See No Evil.”

Begin the mission by infiltrating the research facility and speaking to one of the scientists. He’ll inform you that Silverback is someone who finds you, rather than you finding him. He’ll give you a bit of intelligence that suggests he contacted the commander of Outpost Black Tiger in New Argyll. Head there and incapacitate one of the commanders. You may wish to take out some of the Wolves in addition to snipers and anyone who can call for reinforcements. Interrogate a commander by shooting them in the leg, not the head, then grabbing them and pressing the button to interrogate.

He’ll eventually divulge information suggesting that people are being taken to Good Hope Mountain. Head to Moon Lake in the Good Hope Mountain region and approach from the south-west of the river. It’ll be frozen over. You could theoretically assault the location and draw enough enemy fire to lure Silverback from his position, however it’s far safer to infiltrate via the big tunnel to the south of the main entrance – to the right as you look at the main entrance. It’s guarded by a lone Wolves Sniper, so take him out before venturing inside. You’ll then need to sneak around until you find Silverback and are able to kill him. You’ll find the Silverback KSG12 signature gun blueprint for your troubles and can loot the chests in the base to find a further attachment and skill chest, so there’s no time like now to go and get it.

Flycatcher’s P90 – Hear No Evil

The Flycatcher’s P90 is one of the more useful Ghost Recon Breakpoint signature weapons we’ve obtained so far. Play through the game and eventually, you’ll split into three separate pathways to recover some lost scientists. While saving Paula in “Without a Trace” from the clutches of Sentinel, you’ll learn about Flycatcher, one of Walker’s “Alpha Wolves”. Upon safely delivering her to the outcasts, you’ll unlock the mission “Hear No Evil”.

Hear No Evil is a mission that I would recommend doing only once you’ve achieved Gear Level 50. That means the average of your equipped weapons and armour should total 50. Once done, you’ll need to head into three separate locations to gather intel. One is a base, while the other two are research facilities full of scientists. Once you’ve obtained all three pieces of intel, head towards the Arrow Testing Zone. I would highly recommend doing this by taking the yellow road to the south down towards the base and driving as fast as you can into the base.

From there, you’ll need to sneak your way down the ladder shaft and into the main hangar. Take it slowly and if you’re spotted, make sure you have a gun that reloads quickly and excels at close range. There will be drones and Wolves present, so you’ll want to be sure you’re ready for a fight. Once you’ve cleared everyone out, watch for the automated turret. Hack the computer in the centre of the room for the access key.

Head back up the shaft and if you didn’t clear the enemies up here, do so before opening the door. Inside there will be several wolves, a couple of drones, and an automated turret. One of the wolves is Flycatcher, who has the intel. Kill him with a well-placed headshot and nab his intel to complete the mission and nab the Flycatcher P90 signature gun blueprint. You’ll also find a chest inside here with the attachment found in this location, so make sure you pick it up before heading out.

Zastrava M93 – Speak No Evil

At the same point as the others, you’ll have a quest line that begins with “Under Herzog’s Control” and ends with “A Great Escape”. You’ll learn of one of the Alpha Wolves – namely Rosebud. She is apparently tasked with hunting down those who escape Sentinel’s clutches, like a hound hunting a runaway fox.

In the mission “Speak No Evil”, you must visit several locations to gather intel on where her base is. These include a research colony and a fishing village. Gather the intel and you’ll eventually be told two survivors escaped. One is nearby in the hills. Don’t provoke the Wolves nearby as they have a drone unit with them that packs a punch. When you find her, she tells you her friend went to Lake Bulkington.

Head over there in a chopper and find the small island in the middle of the lake. Talk to the woman and she’ll tell you that Rosebud is in the base north-west of the lake. Fly to the summit and make sure you properly recon the area. Unlike the other missions of this ilk, the base is rather small and can be seen in its entirety with one recon drone.

There are more snipers here than anywhere else compared to other units, they’re all Wolves, and your target can severely injure you with one shot. Being severely injured means that you can only use a handgun, so make sure you are efficient with your shots. Luckily, she goes down with one shot like the rest and she has the Zastrava M93 signature gun blueprint.

