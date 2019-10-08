Ghost Recon Breakpoint skills - best perks, class level challenges

Four classes are available from the getgo in Ghost Recon Breakpoint. They all cater to different styles of play, such as snipers, close-quarter combat, or those that like to be sneaky. More will be added as the months progress, but each one will have its own skills to unlock and other perks to equip. We’re currently collating data for all the level up challenge requirements for every class.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint skills guide

Our Ghost Recon Breakpoint skills guide will go over the four classes and all of the skills available in the game. There are also steps for every single level up challenge.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint classes

As you achieve your first level up, you will get access to your first class. These are purchasable for one skill point and unlock their abilities, challenges, and any associated perks unlocked. We will be adding the conditions to unlock each perk level at a later date, but for now, here are all the Ghost Recon Breakpoint classes.

Field Medic

Class item

Medkit – Heals injuries and gain extra health

Class Proficiencies

Phoenix – Self-revive

Self-revive First Aid – Faster revives (Rank 2)

Faster revives (Rank 2) Pallbearer – Carry bodies faster (Rank 6)

Class Technique

Healing drone – Press Z to launch a drone that you pilot. Can heal and revive teammates. Technique gauge filler conditions – Kills/Damage dealt to drones, revive teammates, and kills by teammates

Press Z to launch a drone that you pilot. Can heal and revive teammates.

Field Medic class level challenges

Level 1

Kill 5 enemies with a firearm.

Kill 2 enemies with a headshot

Level 2

Kill 15 enemies with a firearm

Buff any player with a Medkit (This replaces the standard Medkit and is a consumable item. You can throw it on the ground and use it yourself)

Level 3

Kill 20 enemies with a firearm

Kill 1 enemy with CQC

Kill 2 enemies in less than 3 seconds

Level 4

Kill 25 enemies with a firearm

Destroy 1 enemy drone

Kill 1 enemy from more than 150 metres away

Level 5

Kill 30 enemies with a firearm

Kill 4 enemies with an SMG or Handgun without reloading, twice

Kill 2 enemies closer than 15 metres

Kill 3 enemies without being detected

Level 6

Kill 40 enemies with a firearm

Kill 3 enemies in less than 3 seconds, twice

Kill 3 enemies with SMG without reloading or swapping, twice

Kill 1 enemy with an explosive

Assault

Class item

Gas Grenade – Hand-thrown device that deals damage over time.

Class Proficiencies

Resilience – Extra health (Rank 2)

Extra health (Rank 2) Assault Proficiency – Bonuses with Assault Rifles and Shotguns (Rank 6)

Class Technique

True Grit – Press Z to activate technique. Recoil reduction and damage resistance gained. Kills heal and extend technique duration. Technique gauge filler conditions – Kills/Damage dealt to drones, kills with explosives, and close-range kills.

Press Z to activate technique. Recoil reduction and damage resistance gained. Kills heal and extend technique duration.

Assault class level challenges.

Level 1

Kill 5 enemies with a firearm.

Kill 2 enemies in less than 3 seconds.

Panther

Class item

Cloaking spray – Self-use item that renders user undetectable by drones.

Class Proficiencies

Silent Death – Suppressors on handguns and submachine guns don’t reduce damage.

Suppressors on handguns and submachine guns don’t reduce damage. In the Shadows – Extra stealth (Rank 2)

Extra stealth (Rank 2) Swift Steps – Faster movement speed (Rank 6)

Class Technique

Cloak & Run – Press Z to activate technique. Disappear behind a smokescreen. Technique gauge filler conditions – Kills/Damage dealt to drones, kills while in stealth, and close-range kills.

Press Z to activate technique. Disappear behind a smokescreen.

Panther class level challenges

Level 1

Kill 5 enemies with a firearm.

Kill 2 enemies while stealthed.

Level 2

Kill 10 enemies while stealthed.

Vanish from enemy sight with Cloak & Run class skill once.

Level 3

Kill 10 enemies while stealthed.

Kill 2 enemies with CQC.

Kill 3 enemies with SMG without reloading or swapping.

Level 4

Kill 15 enemies while stealthed.

Kill 1 enemy while using Cloak & Run class skill.

Kill 2 enemies with CQC in less than 20 seconds.

Level 5

Kill 20 enemies while stealthed.

Kill 2 enemies in less than 3 seconds four times.

Kill 4 enemies with SMG or HDG without reloading, twice.

Kill 3 enemies without being detected, twice.

Level 6

Kill 30 enemies while stealthed.

Kill 3 enemies while using Cloak & Run class skill.

Kill 3 enemies with SMG without reloading or swapping, twice.

Kill 2 enemies with CQC in less than 10 seconds.

Level 7

Kill 40 enemies while stealthed.

Kill 5 enemies with SMG without reloading or swapping, twice.

Kill 1 enemy while using Cloak & Run class skill

Kill 3 enemies without being detected in less than 20 seconds, twice.

Level 8

Kill 50 enemies while stealthed.

Destroy 10 enemy drones.

Kill 3 enemies in less than 3 seconds, five times.

Kill 5 enemies without being detected, three times.

Level 9

Kill 70 enemies while stealthed.

Kill 3 enemies in one use of Cloak & Run class skill, twice.

Kill 20 enemies without being detected.

Kill 8 enemies with SMG without reloading or swapping.

Sharpshooter

Class item

Sensor Launcher – Launchable device that marks enemies in a large area.

Class Proficiencies

Deep Lungs – Longer breath control while aiming (Rank 2)

Longer breath control while aiming (Rank 2) Long Range Proficiency – Bonuses with Sniper Rifles and DMR (Rank 6)

Class Technique

Armor Buster – Press Z while using a Sniper Rifle or DMR to equip with high-penetration bullets that deal bonus damage and muzzle velocity. Technique gauge filler conditions – Kills/Damage dealt to drones, Headshot kills, and Long Range kills

Press Z while using a Sniper Rifle or DMR to equip with high-penetration bullets that deal bonus damage and muzzle velocity.

Sharpshooter class level challenges

Level 1

Kill 5 enemies with firearms.

Kill 2 enemies with a headshot.

Level 2

Kill 15 enemies with Sniper Rifle or DMR.

Kill 1 enemy while using Armor Buster ability.

Level 3

Kill 20 enemies with Sniper Rifle or DMR.

Kill 3 enemies while holding breath.

Kill 2 enemies with Sniper Rifle or DMR from more than 150 meters away.

Level 4

Kill 25 enemies with a Sniper Rifle or DMR.

Kill 3 enemies with Sniper Rifle or DMR without reloading or swapping.

Kill 2 enemies while using Armor Buster.

Level 5

Kill 30 enemies with a Sniper Rifle or DMR.

Kill 3 enemies with Sniper or DMR from more than 200 meters away.

Kill 3 enemies with Sniper Rifle or DMR in less than 2 seconds twice.

Destroy 1 drone with Armor Buster.

Level 6

Kill 40 enemies with Sniper Rifle or DMR.

Kill 10 enemies while holding breath.

Kill 4 enemies with Sniper Rifle or DMR without reloading or swapping twice.

Kill 5 enemies without being detected. (Yellow/Orange alert is allowed)

Level 7

Kill 50 enemies with a Sniper Rifle or DMR.

Kill 10 enemies with Sniper Rifle or DMR from more than 200 metres away.

Kill 3 enemies in one use of Armor Buster.

Kill 1 enemy with a headshot from more than 250 metres away.

Level 8

Kill 60 enemies with a Sniper Rifle or DMR.

Destroy 10 enemy drones.

Kill 3 enemies in less than 3 seconds 5 times.

Kill 15 enemies with Sniper Rifle or DMR without taking damage.

Level 9

Kill 80 enemies with a Sniper Rifle or DMR.

Kill 2 enemies with a headshot from more than 250 metres away.

Kill 1 enemy with a Sniper Rifle or DMR from more than 400 metres away.

Kill 20 enemies without being detected. (Yellow/Orange alert is allowed)

Ghost Recon Breakpoint skill tree

Below is the full Ghost Recon Breakpoint skill tree. together with some extra details such as if they’re equipable perks, passive or activated abilities, and if they’re usable in Coop only. To equip perks, head into the loadout menu and just before the weapons, look above it to see your perk slots. Click inside and equip the perk of your choice to that slot.

Basic skills

Pack Mule: +40% maximum ammo and +10% ammo pick up (Perk)

+40% maximum ammo and +10% ammo pick up (Perk) Experience Upgrade: +20% XP bonus (Passive)

+20% XP bonus (Passive) Parachute: Press the spacebar while falling from a helicopter to deploy your parachute (Ability)

Press the spacebar while falling from a helicopter to deploy your parachute (Ability) Night Vision: Activate by pressing the V key (Ability) Coop only

Activate by pressing the V key (Ability) Coop only Perk Slot 1: Equip an extra perk

Equip an extra perk Perk Slot 2: Equip an extra perk

Weapons skills

Close and Personal: +15% reload speed and +10 to mobility (Perk)

+15% reload speed and +10 to mobility (Perk) Rocket Launcher: Unguided missile launcher. Unlocked for crafting and Maria’s shop (Consumable)

Unguided missile launcher. Unlocked for crafting and Maria’s shop (Consumable) Better Dismantle: Scavenge more parts when dismantling weapons (Ability)

Scavenge more parts when dismantling weapons (Ability) Pistolero: +20% damage, +20 technique cooldown, and +40% XP bonus while using a handgun. (Perk)

+20% damage, +20 technique cooldown, and +40% XP bonus while using a handgun. (Perk) MK +1 Upgrade 1: Upgrade weapons to MK.2 in the gunsmith to refine and customise them

Upgrade weapons to MK.2 in the gunsmith to refine and customise them MK +1 Upgrade 2: Upgrade weapons to MK.3 in the gunsmith to refine and customise them

Recon skills

Thermal Vision: Hit the V key to cycle to it. (Ability) Coop only

Hit the V key to cycle to it. (Ability) Coop only Drone Cooldown: -50% to drone cooldown (Drone upgrade)

-50% to drone cooldown (Drone upgrade) Resources Detection: Adds icons on your mini-map that indicate nearby resources to pick up (Ability) Coop only

Adds icons on your mini-map that indicate nearby resources to pick up (Ability) Coop only Recon Mastery: Every enemy marked with your drone reduces your technique cooldown by 15%, and increases your XP gain by 50% (Perk)

Every enemy marked with your drone reduces your technique cooldown by 15%, and increases your XP gain by 50% (Perk) Drone Range: +20% to drone range (Drone upgrade)

+20% to drone range (Drone upgrade) Drone Speed: +20% to drone speed (Drone upgrade)

+20% to drone speed (Drone upgrade) Drone Visions: Hit the V key to use the drone’s night and thermal vision (Drone upgrade) Coop only

Hit the V key to use the drone’s night and thermal vision (Drone upgrade) Coop only Drone Mark Area: +75% to drone mark area (Drone upgrade)

Sniper skills

Rolling Thunder: +20% to weapon damage and +20% damage to drones while using a sniper rifle. (Perk)

+20% to weapon damage and +20% damage to drones while using a sniper rifle. (Perk) Gunslinger: +15% accuracy and handling on every hit. (Perk)

+15% accuracy and handling on every hit. (Perk) Iron Lungs: +100% breath control while aiming and swimming (Passive)

+100% breath control while aiming and swimming (Passive) Ballistic Advantage: +60 to range and +30 to handling (Perk)

Survival skills

Speed climber: +20% climb speed (Passive) Coop only

+20% climb speed (Passive) Coop only Rations Lv.2: Craft advanced rations in the bivouac for better effects and longer durations (Consumable)

Craft advanced rations in the bivouac for better effects and longer durations (Consumable) Tireless: -40% stamina costs (Passive) Coop only

-40% stamina costs (Passive) Coop only Burst Forth: +10% movement speed and +50% stamina regen speed (Perk)

+10% movement speed and +50% stamina regen speed (Perk) Stamina Regen Speed: +40% to stamina regeneration speed (Passive) Coop only

+40% to stamina regeneration speed (Passive) Coop only Rations Lvl.3: Craft extreme rations in the bivouac for better effects and longer durations (Consumable)

Craft extreme rations in the bivouac for better effects and longer durations (Consumable) Mountaineer: +75% slide control. Less stamina used while sliding (Passive) Coop only

+75% slide control. Less stamina used while sliding (Passive) Coop only Water Filter: Refill water bottle in swamps and saltwater. +2 water canteen capacity (Passive)

Tactics skills

Revivalist: After an ally is downe, get +20% movement speed and +40% damage resistance (Perk)

After an ally is downe, get +20% movement speed and +40% damage resistance (Perk) Technique Accelerant 1: -5% technique cooldown (Passive)

-5% technique cooldown (Passive) Inspired: Instantly heal some of your health when your ally kills an enemy (Perk)

Instantly heal some of your health when your ally kills an enemy (Perk) Specialised Item Carrier 1: +1 class item capacity (Passive)

+1 class item capacity (Passive) Drone Hunter: After destroying a drone, instantly heal back some of your health for you and teammates (Perk)

After destroying a drone, instantly heal back some of your health for you and teammates (Perk) Convoy Upgrade: Get better gear and weapons from looting convoys (Ability) Coop only

Get better gear and weapons from looting convoys (Ability) Coop only Technique Accelerant 2: -15% technique cooldown (Passive)

-15% technique cooldown (Passive) Specialised Item Carrier 2: +1 class item capacity (Passive)

Economy skills

Armory Upgrade: Get better quality weapons when buying them on demand (Ability)

Get better quality weapons when buying them on demand (Ability) Skell Credits 1: +30% Skell Credits from kills and in Ghost War (Passive)

+30% Skell Credits from kills and in Ghost War (Passive) Skell Credits 2: +30% Skell Credits from kills and in Ghost War (Passive)

+30% Skell Credits from kills and in Ghost War (Passive) Shop Clearance: Consumables are 50% cheaper in Maria’s shop. (Ability) Coop only

Stealth skills

Sixth Sense: +25m automatic marking (Perk) Coop only

+25m automatic marking (Perk) Coop only Slim Shadow: +80 stealth and +10% agility (Perk)

+80 stealth and +10% agility (Perk) Syncshot Drone: Enables remote killer. To use, press the G key to put on the target, hold the same key to activate it. Unlock for crafting in Maria’s shop. (Consumable)

Enables remote killer. To use, press the G key to put on the target, hold the same key to activate it. Unlock for crafting in Maria’s shop. (Consumable) Sensor Hack: +10% damage to drones and +30% drone evasion (Perk)Slim Shadow: +50 stealth

Gadget skills

Explosives MK.2: Upgraded C4, frag grenades, and mines now available at Maria’s shop and crafting. Also improves damage and area of effect (Consumable)

Upgraded C4, frag grenades, and mines now available at Maria’s shop and crafting. Also improves damage and area of effect (Consumable) Item Capacity 1: +1 item capacity to all items except items and syringes (Passive)

+1 item capacity to all items except items and syringes (Passive) Breach Torch: a high-temperature tech torch that cuts holes in wire fences (Consumable)

a high-temperature tech torch that cuts holes in wire fences (Consumable) Explosives Expert: +20% to items’ area of effect, +20% explosive damage, and +60% throw range (Perk)

+20% to items’ area of effect, +20% explosive damage, and +60% throw range (Perk) Item Capacity 2: +1 item capacity to all items except items and syringes (Passive)

+1 item capacity to all items except items and syringes (Passive) Shop Clearance: Hand-thrown grenade that marks enemies. Unlocks for all levels of crafting and Maria’s shop (Consumable)

Hand-thrown grenade that marks enemies. Unlocks for all levels of crafting and Maria’s shop (Consumable) EMP Grenades: Stuns enemy drones. Unlocks for all levels of crafting and Maria’s shop (Consumable)

Stuns enemy drones. Unlocks for all levels of crafting and Maria’s shop (Consumable) Drone Scavenger: Scavenge more parts from destroyed drones (Ability) Coop only

Assault skills

Guerrilla: For every hit with a shotgun, +10% damage resistance and +20% health regen speed (Perk)

For every hit with a shotgun, +10% damage resistance and +20% health regen speed (Perk) Healing Pouch 1: +1 syringe capacity (Passive)

+1 syringe capacity (Passive) Adrenaline: After performing a melee kill, restore some health and get +40 accuracy and +20% reload speed (Perk)

After performing a melee kill, restore some health and get +40 accuracy and +20% reload speed (Perk) Maximum Ammo: +25% maximum ammo (Passive)

+25% maximum ammo (Passive) Healing Pouch 2: +1 syringe capacity (Passive)

+1 syringe capacity (Passive) Feel No Pain: +50% injury resistance and gain “Relentless” – Cannot reach critical injuries levels (Perk)

+50% injury resistance and gain “Relentless” – Cannot reach critical injuries levels (Perk) Syringe MK.2: Heals faster and remove some injuries (Consumable)

Heals faster and remove some injuries (Consumable) Cold Blooded: -30% Regen delay and +100% Regen speed (Perk)

