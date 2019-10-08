The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.18]

Support us
Now streaming live:
17

I find Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order's recommended 32GB of RAM disturbing

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

8th October 2019 / 6:40PM

EA published the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Respawn’s upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order souls’em-up over on Origin earlier today, and for the most part it’s all pretty plain sailing. All except the recommended RAM requirement, which comes in at a whopping 32GB. Is this some kind of Jedi mind trick? Let’s hope so.

In fact, I’d wager that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the first game I’ve ever seen that says it ideally needs 32GB of RAM at its disposal. Normally, games recommended you have 16GB of RAM, as anything beyond that is traditionally considered to be overkill. It’s also a generally accepted rule that 8GB of RAM is the minimum amount you should have in any current gaming PC.

But 32GB? That seems insane compared to the rest of Fallen Order’s recommended spec, which as you’ll see below isn’t exactly super duper high-powered.

Minimum PC requirements:
OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 64-bit
CPU: Intel Core i3-3220 / AMD FX-6100
RAM: 8GB
Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 / AMD Radeon HD 7750
DirectX: 11
Storage: 55GB

Recommended PC requirements:
OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 64-bit
CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K / AMD Ryzen 7 1700
RAM: 32GB
Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56
DirectX: 11
Storage: 55GB

I mean, both of the recommended CPUs are at least four years old, and the GTX 1070 is around three years old. Neither spec requires the latest version of DirectX 12, either, so the 32GB RAM requirement really does stick out like a sore thumb.

Perhaps Fallen Order’s big Metroid-like worlds are just so huge they need that kind of mega RAM so they can be called upon at a moment’s notice, zapping in polygons and shroom-shrooming lightsaber particle effects and the like faster than the Millennium Falcon can punch it up to light speed. Or maybe it’s just terribly optimised for PC. We just won’t know until the game comes out on November 15th.

It’s entirely possible, of course, that EA and Respawn may end up revising their PC requirements for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It’s certainly not unheard of these days, what with Remedy’s flip-flop with Control a couple of months ago, but you can sure I’ll be testing the game thoroughly closer to release to see how it runs on a regular 16GB of RAM and, if I can get my hands on it, its recommended 32GB.

For now, though, I think it’s safe to say these aren’t the PC requirements we were looking for…

Tagged with , , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (17)

Who am I?

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

Katharine writes about all the bits that go inside your PC so you can carry on playing all those lovely games we like talking about so much. Very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order release date, trailer, everything we know

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Take a longer, more lasery look at Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in motion

24

Lucasfilm say you can't chop people's limbs off willy-nilly

78

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Acer's Thronos is an envoy from a hellish future where gaming chairs have enslaved humanity

Chairminator 2

6

NHS England opens a new clinic for young gaming addicts

1

Premature Evaluation: Conglomerate 451

A clone in the dark

2

Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair jumps out today

1