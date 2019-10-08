The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.18]

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince is out today

Sin Vega

Staff Writer

8th October 2019 / 3:54PM

Trine, the tritagonistic puzzley platformer, had a bit of a rough time in its last outing, as a bold foray into the z dimension was costly enough to cut the game shorter than fans expected.

Happily that’s not the end of the series, as Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince comes out this very day, returning the bouncy adventure trio to their 2.5D roots.

Cor. Trine was always a pretty series, but the variety of backgrounds and colour schemes look really impressive here (that purple and yellow night time cityscape at around the one minute mark, eh?). The general idea is the same – you control a wizard, knight, and thief who are magically conjoined for reasons, as they solve navigational puzzles by swinging about on ropes, conjuring platforms, and bashing nasties on their way to, this time, stop a prince’s nightmare monsters from manifesting in reality. Cute enough stuff, very much in keeping with the lighthearted, very mildly parodic tone of of the earlier games.

The classic Trine criticism is that it was too easy to brute wizard through most puzzles by stacking up magical boxes and simply climbing over them, although that didn’t deter RPS escapee Alec Meer from lavishing Trine 2 with praise in 2011. Developers Frozenbyte are surely aware of this, as there are more skills to unlock this time, and apparently a bit more emphasis on combat. Up to four players can take part cooperatively too, “with challenges tailored to the number of players” according to the blurb.

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince is available today on Steam and GOG for £25/€30/$30.

There’s an unusually long explanatory trailer, which I’m linking to mainly for the lovely narration.

Who am I?

Sin Vega

Staff Writer

Nocturnal remembrer of ancient oddities and curator of unlikely treasures. When not destroying roguelikes with her laser eyes Sin can be found muttering to basils and probably moving house again.

More by me

