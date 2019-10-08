The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.18]

Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair jumps out today

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

8th October 2019 / 6:21PM

Playtonic’s platforming power pals Yooka and Laylee today return with a new retro-styled adventure, Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair. This is thrown back a few years earlier than their 3D debut adventure (see our Yooka-Laylee review for more on that), this time jumping around in side-on sections with top-down overworld hub bits too. The important thing is, the lizard and bat are friends and they like jumping.

See? Jumping. Oh, the story? I’m told:

“With their arch-nemesis Capital B up to no good, the buddy duo needs to spring into action once again to save the day. To thwart his evil plan of using a ‘Hivemind’ device to enslave an entire kingdom of bees, our heroes need to take the fight to Capital B’s ‘Impossible’ Lair. Things look tough, but with the help of Queen Phoebee and her Royal Beetallion, Yooka and Laylee might just have a chance!”

So you want us to jump on some puns, gotcha. Or am I jumping the pun, eh? Eh? Eh… could I bee any less into puns? Why am I punishing myself. I hive to stop. I’m gonna bounce.

Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair is out now on Steam and GOG for £25/€30/$30.

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

