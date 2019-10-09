Sennheiser's GSP 370 looks set to become the wireless headset king with 100 hours of battery life

There’s nothing worse than having your wireless gaming headset run out of juice mid-game, but the new Sennheiser GSP 370 should hopefully hold off the arrival of that sudden, deathly silence a bit longer thanks to its incredible-sounding 100+ hours of battery life. That’s over 6x longer than Sennheiser’s own GSP 670, which currently costs a whopping £300 / $350. Not bad for a £169 / $200 headset, eh?

I’ll be putting the GSP 370 through its paces soon to see just how it lasts in real life, but to put that 100-odd hours into perspective, Sennheiser reckons that will give you four months of use from it if your gaming habits regularly clock in at around six hours a week. Naturally, the number of months may decline somewhat if you spend all weekend playing games, for example, but that’s still a lot more impressive than other wireless gaming headsets you can buy at the moment, such as the 30-hour HyperX Cloud Flight, the 20 hours offered by the Steelseries Arctis Pro Wireless, the 17-hour HyperX Cloud Stinger Wireless, and the 16 hours of our current best gaming headset champ for the budget wireless category, the Corsair HS70.

Admittedly, the key to the GSP 370’s secret is a bit vague. All Sennheiser have said on the matter is that it has a longer lasting battery than their other wireless headsets, as well as lower power consumption. Sennheiser don’t go into any specifics about either of these, but in a way, the sheer number of hours the headset can supposedly pack away speaks for itself, really. Plus, when the GSP 370 does eventually run out of power, you can carry on using the headset while it’s charging via its bundled micro USB cable.

The GSP 370 doesn’t have any Bluetooth support like the GSP 670, so you can’t take phone calls on it or anything like that unfortunately, but its USB dongle does use a similar low latency connection to make sure there aren’t any delays between what you’re hearing and what you’re seeing onscreen. Again, I’ll be testing this thoroughly once I’ve got my hands on a review sample, as I definitely had a few issues with the wireless range of the GSP 670 when I had it in for review last month.

The design, meanwhile, has more in common with Sennheiser’s lower-end GSP 300 headsets. This also has me a teensy bit worried, as the split padded headband of the GSP 350 I tested (the 7.1 surround sound edition of the 300-series) started to give me a headache after about 30 minutes or so. Still, its leatherette ear pads were pretty comfortable against my cheeks, and its sound quality was superb, so here’s hoping the GSP 370 will live up to the same standard.