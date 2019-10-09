The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.18]

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Someone stole Gabe Newell's minigun

Sin Vega

Staff Writer

9th October 2019 / 1:21PM

An enterprising thief allegedly burgled Valve’s Bellevue office last June, making off with a prop (I assume) minigun and an estimated $40,000 (£32k) worth of games and equipment. The intruder shoved the goods into a wheelie bin and lugged to his car across the street.

There will be no jokes about this grave matter.

The suspect, 32 year old Shawn Shaputis, was charged on the 15th of September with one count of burglary and another for the trafficking of stolen property. The robbery relieved Valve of promotional items, memorabilia, several consoles, and “15-20” laptops, in addition to a pile of games. He was later seen in security footage selling 43 of the stolen games to GameStop for $336 (£270).

“Shaputis told police ‘he got so many items, he didn’t even remember what it all was,’ adding that he threw ‘random items’ into a rolling recycling bin he used to tote the stolen goods out of Valve’s 11th floor office”, Polygon quoted from court documents. And of course, there’s the matter of Gabe Newell’s minigun, which Shaputis saw in Forbes, leading inevitably to his breaking into a restaurant adjoining Newell’s office to get at that sweet, if useless loot. We’ve all done it.

KIRO 7 news reported the story on Monday, noting that Shaputis had form, as well as six outstanding warrants at the time of the Valve burglary. According to Bellevue police he spent another afternoon last Summer leading them on a high speed chase in a stolen FedEx van with its rear door hanging open, having seen the key in the ignition and, presumably, felt like seizing an opportunity.

“Shaputis was first arrested for the burglary spree on June 29, 2018, one week before he stole the FedEx truck, but he keeps getting out of jail,” the news outlet said of the Valve robbery. “In video obtained by KIRO 7, Seattle police appear to surround the man who seems to not be wearing shoes,” they reported of the FedEx theft.

I once looked for a matching bag for 20 minutes before leaving the house, and this guy doesn’t even need shoes to take on the police. Maybe they’ll make a game about him.

Tagged with , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Sin Vega

Staff Writer

Nocturnal remembrer of ancient oddities and curator of unlikely treasures. When not destroying roguelikes with her laser eyes Sin can be found muttering to basils and probably moving house again.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: CS GO - Operation Vanguard

Valve demands heavy ransom

45

Wot I Think - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Serious business

142

Games like Fortnite - the best battle royale games you can play right now

The Battle Royale of Battle Royales

2

CSGO Danger Zone Battle Royale guide: best upgrades and purchases, weapons and drones, how to play

Stay outta my hex

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

How Hypnospace Outlaw's 1990s internet was made

*screaming dial-up noise*

1

Ubisoft's Rabbids Coding is a free game teaching programming basics

1

Red Dead 2's PC requirements are gonna put a bullet in your SSD

AOC's C24G1 is the new successor to the best budget gaming monitor throne

144Hz and AMD FreeSync for under £200 / $200

4