Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1: Episode 1 - Operation Greenstone
It’s the very nature of big open-world games, like Ghost Recon Breakpoint, to have additional features introduced over the course of a year or more. In the case of Breakpoint, the big content updates first be coming as part of Episode 1 – Operation Greenstone. Here, the game will be getting a new raid, the fifth class, and a live event that features a collaboration with The Terminator.
Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 guide
Our Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 guide has all the details on upcoming free updates to the game, as well as specifically outlining what it is you get if you buy the Year 1 pass.
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 Pass
- Year 1 Episode 1 – Operation Greenstone (October 2019 – January 2020)
Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 Pass
To get the Year 1 pass, you need to either buy any of the special editions for Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Gold/Ultimate/Wolves Collector’s Editions) or purchase the Year 1 pass separately. If you do, you’ll unlock the following items:
- Siren’s Call side mission (Unlocked as you buy the pass)
- Two upcoming adventures – Deep State (February – May 2020) & Transcendence (June – September 2020)
- Early unlock for the 3 new classes, including Engineer
- The Special Operations Forces Pack (Unlocked as you buy the pass)
- “Quiet” DMR
- ACH Cover
- Crye G3 Combat Pants
- Cross Draw Vest
Note that you do not need the Year 1 pass for anything in the Year 1 content outside of the new adventures. You’ll still unlock any special events, Ghost War updates, and classes.
Year 1 Episode 1 – Operation Greenstone (October 2019 – January 2020)
Referring to the main story of Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Operation Greenstone does have a few new things coming to the game over the course of the next few months. While Faction Missions will be updated frequently, more on those in our Ghost Recon Breakpoint Faction missions guide, there are a few other things that are going to be arriving soon. You’ll need Gear Level 150 or more to participate in raids. The features that will be appearing between now and the end of January 2020 are:
- New Raid: Project Titan (Golem Island Raid – Gear level +150)
- Ghost War updates (includes new PVP maps)
- New Class: Engineer (Early unlock with Year 1 pass)
- Special Event: Terminator
It’s worth pointing out that everyone who has purchased Ghost Recon Breakpoint will get the new stuff, including the new class and raid, and that you don’t need the Year 1 pass to play them. Below are the other things coming in Year 1 to Ghost Recon Breakpoint in episodes 2 and 3:
Year 1 Episode 2 – Deep State (February – May 2020)
- New Adventure: Deep State (Requires Year 1 pass)
- Raid Update
- New Class (Early unlock with Year 1 pass)
- Ghost War updates (includes new PVP maps)
- New faction missions
- New special event
Year 1 Episode 3 – Transcendence (June – September 2020)
- New Adventure: Transcendence (Requires Year 1 pass)
- New Raid
- New Class (Early unlock with Year 1 pass)
- Ghost War updates (includes new PVP maps)
- New faction missions
- New special event
Ghost Recon Breakpoint guide links
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint guide – The main guide for Ghost Recon Breakpoint, together with some tips for beginners.
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint guns – Details on how equipment works, which are the best gun types.
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint blueprint locations – Locations for all the blueprints and attachments.
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint signature weapons – Where to find the best guns in the game.
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint bipod location – Where to find the bipod attachment.
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint NVG locations – Location of several night vision goggles.
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint health – how to heal injuries and healing item recipes.
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Erewhon – where everything is in the hub, and how to get out.
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint skills – All class bonuses and all the skills and perks listed.
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint PC performance – How to get the best performance for Ghost Recon Breakpoint for your rig.
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint preorder/bonus items – how to unlock your preorder bonuses in-game.
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint weapon parts – All the information you need to get weapon parts and other gear in Ghost Recon Breakpoint.
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint gear level – Everything you need to know about gear levels
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Faction missions – Find out what Battle Points are, the difference is between Faction Missions and Faction Support tasks, and the rewards for Battle Tiers.
Please log in to reply.
Advertisement