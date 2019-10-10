The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.18]

Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1: Episode 1 - Operation Greenstone

10th October 2019

Featured post Ghost Recon Breakpoint golem island

It’s the very nature of big open-world games, like Ghost Recon Breakpoint, to have additional features introduced over the course of a year or more. In the case of Breakpoint, the big content updates first be coming as part of Episode 1 – Operation Greenstone. Here, the game will be getting a new raid, the fifth class, and a live event that features a collaboration with The Terminator.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1

Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 guide

Our Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 guide has all the details on upcoming free updates to the game, as well as specifically outlining what it is you get if you buy the Year 1 pass.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint episodes

Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 Pass

To get the Year 1 pass, you need to either buy any of the special editions for Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Gold/Ultimate/Wolves Collector’s Editions) or purchase the Year 1 pass separately. If you do, you’ll unlock the following items:

  • Siren’s Call side mission (Unlocked as you buy the pass)
  • Two upcoming adventures – Deep State (February – May 2020) & Transcendence (June – September 2020)
  • Early unlock for the 3 new classes, including Engineer
  • The Special Operations Forces Pack (Unlocked as you buy the pass)
  • “Quiet” DMR
  • ACH Cover
  • Crye G3 Combat Pants
  • Cross Draw Vest

Note that you do not need the Year 1 pass for anything in the Year 1 content outside of the new adventures. You’ll still unlock any special events, Ghost War updates, and classes.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint Raids

Year 1 Episode 1 – Operation Greenstone (October 2019 – January 2020)

Referring to the main story of Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Operation Greenstone does have a few new things coming to the game over the course of the next few months. While Faction Missions will be updated frequently, more on those in our Ghost Recon Breakpoint Faction missions guide, there are a few other things that are going to be arriving soon. You’ll need Gear Level 150 or more to participate in raids. The features that will be appearing between now and the end of January 2020 are:

  • New Raid: Project Titan (Golem Island Raid – Gear level +150)
  • Ghost War updates (includes new PVP maps)
  • New Class: Engineer (Early unlock with Year 1 pass)
  • Special Event: Terminator

It’s worth pointing out that everyone who has purchased Ghost Recon Breakpoint will get the new stuff, including the new class and raid, and that you don’t need the Year 1 pass to play them. Below are the other things coming in Year 1 to Ghost Recon Breakpoint in episodes 2 and 3:

Year 1 Episode 2 – Deep State (February – May 2020)

  • New Adventure: Deep State (Requires Year 1 pass)
  • Raid Update
  • New Class (Early unlock with Year 1 pass)
  • Ghost War updates (includes new PVP maps)
  • New faction missions
  • New special event

Year 1 Episode 3 – Transcendence (June – September 2020)

  • New Adventure: Transcendence (Requires Year 1 pass)
  • New Raid
  • New Class (Early unlock with Year 1 pass)
  • Ghost War updates (includes new PVP maps)
  • New faction missions
  • New special event

Ghost Recon Breakpoint guide links

