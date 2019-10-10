LoL's new World Championship song is nice but no Warriors

A big League Of Legends tradition is to drop a new song for each year’s World Championship, a battle anthem evoking the drama and dangers of clicking on wizards. A big Rock, Paper, Shotgun tradition was for Pip to squint at the new video and say “yeah, but it’s not as good as the Imagine Dragons one, is it?” It is in tribute to my dear former colleague that I bring you the song for LoL Worlds 2019 in Paris, Phoenix (ft. Cailin Russo and Chrissy Costanza).

These songs are actually purpose-written for the Worlds. Riot’s own music team collaborate with singers, writers, and producers for a new anthem and music video each year. I am delighted. What an excellent use of marketing money. Bring on the spectacle, baybee.

I dig Phoenix as a champion’s song. You suffer adversity! People are against you! You’ve fallen! They’re trying to box you in! But what if… the true obstacle is yourself?

So are you gonna die today or make it out alive?

You gotta conquer the monster in your head and then you’ll fly

Fly, Phoenix, fly

It’s time for a new empire

Go bury your demons then tear down the ceiling

Phoenix, fly

That does the job. I did get goosebumps, though my flat’s quite cold. But… can Phoenix topple Imagine Dragons as the champions of Championship songs with 2014’s Warriors?

Verdict: nice try, but no. Stuff tearing down the ceiling, Imagine Dragons ARE THE WARRIORS THAT BUILT THIS TOWN, FROM DUST.

Lyrics and links for Phoenix are this-a-way.

The LoL 2019 Season World Championship starts with the group stages on October 12th, leading to quaterfinals on the weekend of October 26th, the semis the weekend of November 2nd, then the finals on November 10th.