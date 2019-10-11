Best PC gaming deals of the week - 11th October 2019

As we roll deeper and deeper into the month of October, it can sometimes feel like the deals gods are being right turds sometimes, what with Black Friday being just around the corner and all – a bit like those three ugly mugs up the top there, in fact. There they are, leering down at us with their stinking fire breath and tripping us up with their malformed talons when all we’re trying to do is to save a few pennies on a new game and a graphics card. Is that so much to ask? The good news is that your trusted deals herald has been hurdling over and doing her best to dodge those aforementioned claws and ashen burp clouds to find you the very best PC gaming deals around this week – including some tasty discounts on Trine 4 and Devil May Cry 5. After all, if Dante can’t help your deals herald beat the deal demons, no one can.

Game deals

Humble are holding a huge EA sale at the moment, with savings of up to 85% across a range of titles. Chief among them is 75% off Dragon Age 2, 75% off The Sims 4 and 85% off Star Wars: Battlefront II. There’s also 60% off Anthem, and 50% off the Mass Effect Trilogy, too, if you’re in need of some big, chunky RPGs to sink your teeth into.

Elsewhere, there’s 70% off Civilization VI as well, and 50% off Call of Duty’s Black Ops III‘s Zombies Chronicles Edition, which includes the base game and the aforementioned Zombies Chronicles expansion that gives you eight classic remastered Zombies maps.

And don’t forget, this month’s Humble Monthly deal gets you Call of Duty: WWII, the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy and the Spyro Reignited Trilogy for a mere £10 / $12 if you sign up to their Monthly subscription service. You can cancel it at anytime, too, and still get all of November’s monthly games when they’re announced on the 1st December. You keep them for life, too, so you don’t need an active subscription in order to play them. For more details, see our original news post.

Fanatical, meanwhile, have loads of discounts on big Capcom games right now, including a very tasty 50% off Devil May Cry 5 as well as 56% off Okami HD, 40% off the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, and 72% off Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arise.

They’ve also got a big Ubisoft sale running, too. Highlights include 62% off Rainbow Six Siege, a massive 90% off the gold edition of South Park: The Fractured But Whole, 70% off the gold edition of Far Cry 5 (which includes the game, season pass and a copy of Far Cry 3), and 80% off Far Cry Primal to name just a few.

Plus, you can also grab 17% off the brand spanking new Yooka Laylee and the Impossible Lair, 21% off Invisible, and 15% off the even newer Trine 4, too.

GamesPlanet have a bunch of great Assassin’s Creed deals this week, with many beating the prices over in Fanatical’s Ubisoft sale. Case in point, you can currently get 64% off the gold edition of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (which includes the game and the season pass), 62% off Assassin’s Creed Origins and 71% off Assassin’s Creed Syndicate.

They’ve also got 60% off Resident Evil 7‘s gold edition, which includes the base game and the season pass, as well as 43% off the deluxe edition of the new Resident Evil 2, which gets you an extra DLC pack of costumes, weapons and the soundtrack.

UK deals:

Acer’s excellent Predator XB271HU monitor is down to just £479 at the moment, which is the lowest price it’s been for ages. There were a couple of dips down to £450 in May and September according to CamelCamelCamel, but otherwise, this is the cheapest it’s been for yonks. And what a monitor it is, too. Its smaller sibling, the XB241H is currently one of the best gaming monitors I’ve ever tested, and this 27in model gets you a 2560×1440 IPS display, Nvidia G-Sync support and a 165Hz refresh rate when overclocked. It’s a fantastic monitor, and a great buy at this price.

Alternatively, those after a FreeSync-enabled 2560×1440 monitor should turn their attention to Acer’s Nitro XV272U, which is now £350. Normally £465, this 27in monitor also has an IPS panel, but its maximum refresh rate caps out at 144Hz. That’s still pretty darn high, though, and it meets VESA’s DisplayHDR 400 standard, too.

If you’re not fussed about having the latest and greatest best gaming CPUs, then there are currently some pretty good deals to be had on AMD’s Ryzen 2000 processors. The Ryzen 5 2600, for example, is down to just £119 on Box right now. It’s technically a couple of quid cheaper on Amazon, but buying it here means you miss out on the three months of Xbox Game Pass deal that comes with buying it through Box. Alternatively, the Ryzen 5 2600X is now just £133 (which also comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC. For more info, have a read of my AMD Ryzen 5 2600 / 2600X review.

Those with a bit more budget, however, should probably consider picking up the Ryzen 7 2700 instead, as for £170 you get three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC and a choice of either Borderlands 3 or the upcoming The Outer Worlds as part of AMD’s current Ryzen / Radeon bundle. Or, for another £30, you can get the more powerful Ryzen 7 2700X for £200, which comes with the same game bundle as its non-X sibling. For more info, read my AMD Ryzen 7 2700 / 2700X review.

Alas, those after a good graphics card deal at the moment, will probably have to wait until closer to Black Friday to grab yourself a proper bargain, but this MSI GeForce RTX 2060 Ventus XS is currently the cheapest RTX 2060 I’ve seen so far at £300. Plus, you get a free copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with it, too. Admittedly, I think AMD’s Radeon RX 5700 is better value for money overall right now, but the RTX 2060 is still one of the best graphics cards you can buy today for 1080 and 1440p gaming alike, and it’s also the cheapest way to take advantage of Nvidia’s ray tracing tech, too. To see how it stacks up to its AMD competition, why not take a peek at my RTX 2060 vs RX 5700 comparison article?

US deals:

I reviewed the AOC C24G1 earlier in the week, and its current US price is just too good a deal to pass up. Priced at just $145 at time of writing instead of its usual $180, this is the best gaming monitor for those after something small, cheap and has plenty of features – including AMD FreeSync support, a 144Hz refresh rate and a height adjustable stand. Its 1920×1080 VA panel is superb, too. For more info, have a read of my AOC C24G1 review.

You can also find some great discounts on the same AMD processors I mentioned in our UK section. The Ryzen 5 2600, for instance, is down to just $120 these days, which also comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC, while the Ryzen 7 2700X can be had for as little as $200. If you buy the latter, you also get a choice of either Borderlands 3 or The Outer Worlds in addition to those three free months of Xbox Game Pass for PC, too.

If you fancy a free copy of Ghost Recon Breakpoint instead, however, then you can currently get $40 off the MSI Radeon RX 580 Armor OC 8GB. All you have to do is apply the promo code VGASAV39X at checkout and apply for a $20 rebate card and you can get this excellent 1080p graphics card for just $165. This also comes with three free months of Xbox Game Pass for PC, but gives you a choice of Breakpoint or Borderlands 3 as your free game.

For those after something a lot more powerful, then look no further than the Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Advanced OC. Normally $760, you can get a whopping $130 off by applying the promo code GM2WK22 at checkout, plus another $30 off with a rebate card, taking its final price down to $600. Plus, you get a free copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with it too. For more info, have a read of my Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 review.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!