The best RPGs on PC in 2019

Look! A ranking of the 50 best RPGs on PC. I know, you never asked for this, but here it is. It is 100 percent correct, we double-checked. The RPG is a broad and deep sea and fishing out the best games from its characterful waters is no easy task. But we are capable fishers on the good ship RPS, and know when to humanely throw back a tiddler or fight to heave up a monster. Enough of this salty metaphor. Here are the 50 best RPGs you can play on PC today.

Last time we did this we tried to cover the entire history of computer roleplaying games. A daunting task. This time we’ve given more space to games you can feasibly play today without howling in disgust at low resolutions. In short: we sent a bunch of older games floating away on a slab of ice. Sorry, dad. That’s not to say you won’t find classics. Some of these RPGs are still more than 20 years old.

As with all of our Best Of features, the scope of the genre is broad rather than narrow. For RPGs, character development is important, as is a world in which you can do more than simply kill. Inventory management is nice, as is a setting that establishes a solid sense of place in which to play the role you inhabit, whether that’s wanderer, bandit, farmer, or pyromancer.

There are notes below the write-up for each game, telling you where you can buy it (or download it for free in some cases), as well as links to other articles about each game, and where to look next if you’re hankering for something similar.

Words by Adam Smith and Brendan Caldwell.