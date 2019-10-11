The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Support us
Now streaming live:

Fortnite teases a clean slate with leaks for Fortnite: Chapter 2

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

11th October 2019 / 7:04PM

Fortnite‘s had a good run. Since an admittedly awkward 2017 launch, it’s become this cultural behemoth, completely unparseable yet unstoppably popular. But it’s acquired some bloat over those two years – Map locations have vanished, reappeared and warped in and out. Weapons and gimmicks have floated in and out of an interdimensional vault, a vault intimately tied to the battle royale’s ongoing plot.

That’s plenty of baggage for a game where 100 colourful weirdos parachute onto an island and murder each other. Perhaps it’s time to wipe the slate clean. If recent leaks are to be believed, that may be just what Fortnite’s about to get.

Artwork for Fortnite: Capitolo 2 – Chapter 2, for us poor monolinguists – seem to have leaked over on the Italian iOS App Store, Fortnite Insider discovered earlier today. Tellingly, the artwork also isn’t readily recognisable as anywhere in Fortnite’s existing map. Yes, it’s still green and full of trees, but they’re different trees. Plus, there are boats! Whole new look.

If true, this leak would support a number of leaked map location names discovered around the time we reported Season 10’s delayed ending. With 12 new regions found in text files, fans reckoned Fortnite could be a due a soft reboot.

I’m personally not familiar enough with Fortnite’s murder island to know for sure, though. At such a low resolution, it could just be another angle on the existing map, wiped clean of all the detritus it’s acquired over the last two years. New map or not, though, it sounds like Chapter 2 could quite easily be a soft reboot for the battle royale. Look at that screen – there’s not a Batman or time-rift or…

The end of Season 10 is coming at 7pm on Sunday, presumably with another live in-game event. If Fornite does bring Chapter 1 to a close here, the game could be a completely different beast this time next week. Maybe, just maybe, they’ll even ditch the confusing early access label.

It’s been 2 years, Epic. Nobody’s buying it.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Owns a Steel Battalion controller, is not afraid to use it. Occasional news rascal.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Premature Evaluation: Fortnite

All noise, no signal

50

Games like Fortnite - the best battle royale games you can play right now

The Battle Royale of Battle Royales

2

Fortnite Fortbyte locations - Fortbyte 59 Pizza Pit, Fortbyte 58 Trombone Snobby Shores

Fortnite week 6 challenges - Horde Rush, Fortnite Season 9 challenges tips

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Chorus is a musical murder mystery from Dragon Age writer David Gaider

12

Unknown Pleasures: The Incredible Sulk

Does not commute

7

Teamfight Tactics guide - TFT tips [9.20]

Teamfight Tactics - TFT tier list [9.20]