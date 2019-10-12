The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

New GTA: San Andreas trick slashes speedrun from four hours to 25 minutes

Jay Castello

Contributor

12th October 2019 / 8:00PM

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas once took almost four hours to speedrun, even in the anything-goes Any% category. But that time’s been slashed down to a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it 25 minutes thanks to a new trick discovered this week. It’s a breezy 40-step thing which includes instructions like “reset if no cop bike before 7:46,” “Avoid Vending Machines,” and “just get lucky loool.” Speedrunning is good. You can see the new record-setting run below.

The explanation was posted to Reddit by a user called Powdinet last week. “The short story is that starting [side mission] Vigilante during a certain part of the [main] mission Ryder makes the game jump to an arbitrary line of script…depending on a variable that is linked to the time since the game started. With the ability to execute any line of script code, we can warp to any mission we want.”

The mission speedrunners want, obviously, is the last one, so that they can finish it and wrap the game as quickly as possible. In order to get the game to access the right bit of script, they have to access the mission Vigilante and then cancel it between 82070ms and 82093ms after beginning the game. They do this by basing it on the in-game time of 7:46pm, but there’s no way to tell if it worked for 20 or so minutes afterwards.

There’s a lot that needs to be done – and therefore that can go wrong – during that time. Players have to complete certain missions, kill NPCs for cash, and get specific haircuts. But don’t worry too much about the specific steps. Powdinet writes that this isn’t necessarily the “optimal” way to pull off the glitch, and it will likely be improved “at some point” anyway.

“I’ve been searching for this kind of glitch for over 3 years on and off now,” they write. It’s currently only available on the Windows edition of the game.

The previous world record for the run only dropped below four hours five months ago, at three hours 52 minutes. Powdinet currently holds the new, 25 minute record, but with the lid so cleanly blown off there’s bound to be a rush of new attempts, and it’s only a matter of time before more refinements are made.

Thanks, Kotaku.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Fans still polishing up GTA 3, Vice City & San Andreas

8

GTA San Andreas Steam Pulls Songs And Breaks Saves

130

Podcast: Betrayal, backstabbing and rebel scum

Listen now or we won't trust you

5

Best PC games of all time

The Loose Canon

168

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

The Weekly News Digest: Oh, Blizzard

Read all about it!

The Weekly Updates Update: Doting on the Moon

Fix 'em up

H1Z1 developers Daybreak layoff yet more employees

5

Priceless Play - 12 October 2019

Spooky - not scary.

4