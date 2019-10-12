The Weekly News Digest: Oh, Blizzard

If you’ve not been following PC games goings-on across the week, catch up on some of the big stories quick in our noncomprehensive Weekly News Digest. I’ve slipped in a few things we haven’t already posted about, and do also read The Updates Update for some of the week’s notable patches and updates.

On Sunday, Hearthstone pro Chung “Blitzchung” Ng Wai said “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our age!” in a livestreamed post-match interview. Blizzard banned him for one year and cancelled his winnings, pointing to a rule against committing an act that “brings you into public disrepute, offends a portion or group of the public, or otherwise damages Blizzard image.” WELL!

Some Blizzard staff held a wee protest, a veteran commentator quit a future tournament, more casters followed, and Blizzard’s latest statement only digs the hole deeper.

Seeing RDR 2 wants 150GB space to itself concerned me until I looked at how much larger and cheaper SSDs have become since I last bought one. Yeah, sure, give me those high-res horses.

A specialist clinc for “children and young adults who are seriously addicted to computer games” has launched in London. HMM. Welcome to the waiting list for mental health care on the NHS, kiddywinkles.

The lawyer claims that Epic Games worked with psychologists to make a game that was “as addictive as possible” and aimed at kiddies – and didn’t warn of the risks. The plan is to launch a class-action suit along similar lines to one against tobacco companies.

If you don’t have a pal next to you on the couch, you should be able to play local multiplayer games online. Tools already exist for this, but Steam adding built-in support should make it way easier and more common. Assuming it works well.

Following the vague announcement of a post-apocalyptic follow-up, the Martian colony-builder is free for keepsies for one week.

Police say someone repeatedly burgled Valve’s offices for a whole load of games and hardware, casualling stuffing them into a recycling bin and wheeling it out.

See you in hell, or “2020” as I believe it’s officially named.

Oh la la, look at you, video games, busting into highfalutin corridors of culture. ‘Sound Of Gaming’ will be hosted by Jessica Curry, the composer of Dear Esther and Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture.

In an industry famed for frivilous marketing, the annual League Of Legends championship anthem is my favourite showy splurge. It can’t beat 2014’s Warriors though, of course.

The gang behind FiveM, which makes all those weird and wonderful GTA V roleplaying servers possible, expect to have something similar up and running for RDR 2 within about a month after launch.

We didn’t even know they were making this until it was out.