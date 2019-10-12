The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

The Weekly Updates Update: Doting on the Moon

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

12th October 2019

In all the hubbub of the week, you might’ve missed some of the patches and updates rolled out to games. Presenting the Weekly Updates Update, a noncomprehensive roundup of new maps and characters and balance tweaks and fixes and such which caught my eye over the week – including a few we haven’t posted about.

Dota 2 matchmaking has fixed frustrating team stacks

After eight years, you should no longer find yourself on a team of randos getting stomped by an organised five-stack. Oh happy day!

Team Fortress 2 is Halloweeny with Scream Fortress XI

The usual spookings are back with two new event maps.

MacOS Catalina has arrived to break 32-bit games

Apple’s latest update removed support for 32-bit applications, which has the knock-on effect of killing loads of older games that haven’t been updated. But Murder Dog IV is now on Mac so who needs anything else?

Deliver Us The Moon is now actually finished

First launching in 2018 in a promising but unfinished state then being pulled from sale, the promising spacestory is now actually finished and rereleased. Folks who bought it the first time around get the rest for free, natch.

Trover Saves The Universe added more stuff

The kooky VR game from Rick And Morty co-creator Justin Roiland heads “into the boss’s offices where you’ll find other intergalactic employees who all need help keeping their jobs and staying alive.”

Pathway added new abilities, events, combat modes, and more

Our Pathway review in April quite liked the adventure but found it lacking (“It feels like it’s taken a couple of -lite versions of different genres and then stuck an extra few -lites on for fun, but neglected to tighten up the rewarding parts to match the short sessions it seems geared towards,” Nic Reubeun said). Now a big ol’ update has whammed in a load of new stuff and reworked more.

Apex Legends opened its vaults

If you can nab a key, great treasure may await you. Or a team who also got a key, beat you to it, and are now jacked to the nines and aiming at your face.

Star Citizen alpha added caves

Just what I want from space games: dark holes to mine in.

Disclosure: A former colleague of mine works at the Trover Saves The Universe studio, doing… a thing?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

