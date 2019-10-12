What are we all playing this weekend?

The spookening draws nearer, with more and more video games unveiling and launching Halloween events. All I want in every Halloween event in every game is to wear a white sheet like a spooky ghost. In. Every. Game. Can’t let the chickens have all the fun.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alice Bee This weekend I shall be solving a dastardly murder in Disco Elysium. It’s not out until next week, but there’s no embargo on reviews, so expect to see articles about it coming in dribs and drabs. It’s pretty cool so far, though. Yesterday I solved like, two separate crimes apart from the main crime I’m supposed to solve! Alice L This weekend I have a friend visiting so I’ll introduce her to the way of The Goose. But have such a jam packed weekend of showing her all the great vegan digs in the Southwest and going on dog walks that I don’t think we’ll be playing much! Alice O I didn’t beat Destiny 2: Shadowkeep‘s new raid when it launched last weekend, so I’m headed back into the Garden Of Salvation. I dig the shoot-o-puzzling so far and am keen to see how the puzzbits (surely) all come together at the end. Also I want good hats for my spacewizard. Astrid Astrid is away. Brendan I broke my collarbone a couple of weekends ago and have not been playing much of anything recently. But I reckon I finally have enough mobility in the ol’ gun arms for a bit of Apelegging with chums on the new map. Dave I’m honestly not sure at this point in time what I’ll be playing this weekend. I’ve finished Ghost Recon Breakpoint as much as I would like to and the other games I was playing recently have all been rather small in scope. This might be where I delve into Noita and look at the pretty pixels fly around the screen, but I may also go back to my Switch and to Fire Emblem: Three Houses. I might give it a proper go this time. Graham I’m still plumbing the depths of Noita, and I don’t see that changing. I do continue to butt up against it’s roguelike mechanics, though. They occasionally feel like an artificial obstacle to the things I really enjoy, and I can’t tell if I’d like it more if it had saves, or if it would collapse into meaninglessness without the ever-present risk of losing everything. Katharine I did it! I finally finished Medieval Hogwarts Simulator (aka Fire Emblem). And now I’m at a complete loss on what to play next. Great. Should I finish Control? Metro Exodus? Outer Wilds? Or maybe I should play something new, like Trine 4, Neo Cab, or Mutazione. The choice is endless! Help! Matt Matt has been fired. Matthew Still slicing my way up the mountain in Apple Arcade’s magnificent Grindstone (please let this come to PC) and dabbling with Disco Elysium. Currently on a sidequest to work out my own name, lost to alcohol-induced amnesia. It’s fab. Nate What’s it going to be this weekend, then? Not really thought about it yet, actually. Whatever it is should be interesting: thanks to a very recent ADHD diagnosis, and a still-recovering hole in my leg, I’m in the unique position that the NHS is simultaneously sanctioning em to take opiates and amphetamines. Given this information, why have I got a horrible feeling that Factorio is lurking in my near future? Ollie Ollie has been fired. Sin Sin has been fired.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?