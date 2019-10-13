The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Support us
Now streaming live:
6

Fortnite: Battle Royale has been replaced by a black hole [Updated]

Jay Castello

Contributor

13th October 2019 / 7:25PM

Update: The black hole has secrets. More below.

Fortnite: Battle Royale‘s ominous countdown has ended, and a rocket barrage fractured its (extremely pretty) skydome. Then all the players, the entire map, and even the long-suffering battle bus were hoovered up into oblivion. Now the entire game’s been replaced by a mysterious (and occasionally horrifically flickering) black hole. A normal Sunday night.

The black hole is the only thing players can see right now, along with a big red exit button. Probably don’t hit that though; it quits the game and the servers are hammered by folks who want to be part of the event, so you might not get back in.

It’s fascinating to me that, currently, Fortnite: Battle Royale has ceased to exist. The same thing happened when they closed it down for the Marshmello concert, but at least that gave players something to do beyond stare into the void.

Then again, Epic did say that this was the end, so I’m not sure what anyone was expecting.

Admittedly possibly a new map, given the leaks for something called “Fortnite: Chapter 2” earlier in the week. Which could still emerge from this black hole! But so far, nothing.

They’re teasing a clean slate, said Nat in that headline. Not sure she meant this clean.

While you’re watching the black hole do nothing, spare a thought for the employees who worked potentially massive overtime to put this together, yeah?

Update: the black hole is technically doing…something? There’s been a string of these numbers.

There’s also a Konami code easter egg, because of course there is.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (6)

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Premature Evaluation: Fortnite

All noise, no signal

50

Games like Fortnite - the best battle royale games you can play right now

The Battle Royale of Battle Royales

2

Fortnite Fortbyte locations - Fortbyte 59 Pizza Pit, Fortbyte 58 Trombone Snobby Shores

Fortnite week 6 challenges - Horde Rush, Fortnite Season 9 challenges tips

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Moons Of Madness introduces Martian ghosts later this month

11

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: canine kickflips, melancholic moons, and dancing death

2

The Wanderer: Frankeinstein’s Creature shuffles into stores on Halloween

The Sunday Papers

Read more

11