Moons Of Madness introduces Martian ghosts later this month

Jay Castello

Contributor

13th October 2019 / 5:00PM

Everyone’s obsessed with the moon being haunted, but what about Mars? Those spectres will finally get their say in Moons Of Madness, which despite its name features a mysterious signal beamed the red planet. And lots and lots of spooky creatures, as you can see from the trailer below.

As protagonist Shane Newehart, your job is simply to keep a Martian research outpost up and running. You don’t even know anything about weird ghost signals. Though I get the distinct impression you’re about to find out.

“You begin seeing and hearing things that aren’t there. Visions, hallucinations – or is that even what it is? Is this real… or are you slowly descending into madness?” says the store page. But as Samuel Horti noted when the game was first announced a couple of years ago, developers Rock Pocket Games want to flex their Lovecraftian tentacles without falling into the horror game trap of making mental illness the big scary thing. I mean, who needs it when you have Mars ghosts?

It’s also tied into The Secret World thanks to being published by Funcom. Poor Shane is in the employ of the shady megacorp Orochi Group, who may be familiar to players of the MMORPG, but this is also a self-contained story so you shouldn’t need too much prior knowledge.

Moons Of Madness is scheduled to release on Steam on October the 22nd.

