The Wanderer: Frankeinstein’s Creature shuffles into stores on Halloween

Yes, Frankenstein is the doctor, but it’s nice that The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature is a little more neutral than calling his creation a monster. If you’re retelling Mary Shelley’s classic story, it’s probably best to get off on the right foot, instead of insulting your protagonist right out of the gate. And besides, anything that fits into these gorgeous landscapes so well surely can’t be a monster.

This is too pretty to be released on Halloween. Where’s the gloom? The dark wash that tells you that this is truly made to evoke the thinning of the veil?

You play as the Creature, point-and-clicking your way through this new life as you try to figure out what exactly is happening. Not with you specifically, although also that, but the very concept of being a living creature. “To forge the destiny of this artificial being who is ignorant of both Good and Evil, you will have to explore the vast world and experience joy and sorrow.” Phew. Sounds like hard work.

Be careful as you’re criss-crossing Europe in search of answers to the big questions, though, because your choices will influence the ending. And I can see some opportunity for that going pretty catastrophically badly for our Creature pal.

The Wanderer: Frankeinstein’s Creature releases on Steam on October the 31st.