The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Support us
Now streaming live:

The Wanderer: Frankeinstein’s Creature shuffles into stores on Halloween

Jay Castello

Contributor

13th October 2019 / 12:00PM

Yes, Frankenstein is the doctor, but it’s nice that The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature is a little more neutral than calling his creation a monster. If you’re retelling Mary Shelley’s classic story, it’s probably best to get off on the right foot, instead of insulting your protagonist right out of the gate. And besides, anything that fits into these gorgeous landscapes so well surely can’t be a monster.

This is too pretty to be released on Halloween. Where’s the gloom? The dark wash that tells you that this is truly made to evoke the thinning of the veil?

You play as the Creature, point-and-clicking your way through this new life as you try to figure out what exactly is happening. Not with you specifically, although also that, but the very concept of being a living creature. “To forge the destiny of this artificial being who is ignorant of both Good and Evil, you will have to explore the vast world and experience joy and sorrow.” Phew. Sounds like hard work.

Be careful as you’re criss-crossing Europe in search of answers to the big questions, though, because your choices will influence the ending. And I can see some opportunity for that going pretty catastrophically badly for our Creature pal.

The Wanderer: Frankeinstein’s Creature releases on Steam on October the 31st.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Moons Of Madness introduces Martian ghosts later this month

1

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: canine kickflips, melancholic moons, and dancing death

The Sunday Papers

Read more

9

We Were Here Together launches with some chilling cooperative brainteasers

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Moons Of Madness introduces Martian ghosts later this month

1

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: canine kickflips, melancholic moons, and dancing death

The Sunday Papers

Read more

9

We Were Here Together launches with some chilling cooperative brainteasers