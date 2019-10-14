Minecraft's honey can be used to build flying machines

Minecraft‘s long overdue recognition of bees just became a bit more significant to the practical minded player. With the new 19w41A snapshot patch, the honey they produce can be agglomerated into usable blocks, whose unusual properties have been a boon for in-game builders, engineers, and even athletes.

The internet had already recognised the importance of bees, but with the possibilities honey blocks offer, Minecraft players have been busy all weekend.

Honey blocks are sticky and slow movement and jumping, so of course players have started building parkour courses with them.

The benefits of a wall section that slows falling are obvious, and are already being used to enhance obstacle courses and elaborate base entrances. Less obvious is the fact that honey blocks are slightly smaller than regular ones, meaning you can lean into them and stand on any solid block underneath. I can think of a few places where that would have saved me some nasty falls, and made climbing out a lot easier too.

Items and monsters stick to the honey too, which has been applied, naturally, to create a mechanism that dispenses a full suit of display armour. The honey block is underneath the wooden trapdoor here, as its sticky properties apparently penetrate trapdoors and wall tiles, just like the real thing.

Having recently escaped the life-devouring clutches of Minecraft, I was not in a hurry to go back. But a few players quickly figured out that since honey blocks pushed by a piston also move the blocks around them, they can be made into basic flying machines. This was possible before, using bouncy slime blocks, but anything standing on top of those would fall off. The magic of honey has changed all that.

I am suddenly very tempted to build a fleet of these to send my whole pet village in a really budget Red Arrows display over the main RPS base just to see their bewildered reaction. Or perhaps I could use it to relocate the 100 animals milling around my most recent camp. Hmmm.

Minecraft snapshots are essentially test versions of future updates. They’re pretty easy to activate, as Mojang explain in the update page, but if you’re not feeling confident they’ll likely merge into the regular version in the near future without any trouble.