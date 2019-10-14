Nvidia are planning more ray traced remasters of classic PC games like Quake II RTX

Whatever your feelings are on Quake II RTX, it looks like it won’t be the only classic PC game getting Nvidia’s fancy pants ray tracing treatment. A recently posted job ad for Nvidia’s Lightspeed Studios has revealed a new “game remastering program” that aims to bring “some of the greatest titles from the past decades […] into the ray tracing age”. There’s no word yet on exactly what games they’re remastering at the moment, but the first will apparently be a game “you know and love”.

First spotted by DSO Gaming, the advert doesn’t give us any extra hints as to what that game might be, but it does mention that having triple-A experience would be beneficial.

I mean, that could literally be any game on the planet, especially when they’re meant to be looking at “the greatest titles from the past decades”. If I were to make an educated guess, though? I reckon we’re probably looking at either one of the Half-Lifes, simply because they’re two of the most well-known and most beloved PC games in the history of forever, or something like Doom. After all, id Software’s Marty Stratton confirmed to the folks at Giant Bomb that Doom Eternal will be getting ray tracing support when it launches next year, so a ray traced remaster of the original Doom (or maybe even Doom II or III?) could be just the ticket.

Just like Quake II RTX, though, I’d imagine we’re talking about an ray tracing game that will only be compatible with current Nvidia RTX cards, rather than something everyone can enjoy regardless of what graphics card they own. I could be wrong, of course, as it’s also not clear whether Nvidia’s new remastering program will involve games getting a full path traced remaster like they did with Quake II RTX (which is an even fancier, all-encompassing version of ray tracing that’s also being used for the upcoming Minecraft RTX update), or something that’s a little more light-touch.

Quake II RTX started out as a fan-made user mod, after all, which was then picked up by Nvidia and brought in-house. Still, given that Nvidia’s Lightspeed Studios were also the ones responsible for turning that Quake II mod into the Quake II RTX we know today, I wouldn’t be surprised if they applied the same kind of path tracing overhaul to whatever game they’re currently working on.

Whatever they end up doing, though, I do hope they’ll release the first couple of levels for free like they did with Quake II RTX. It’s a neat thing to do, and a good way of making sure your RTX card can actually run the damn thing at a decent speed before you decide to break out your wallet.

Until Nvidia make an official announcement about it themselves, however, we’ll just have to content ourselves with a bunch of nostalgia-fuelled ‘what if?’ scenarios.

Are there any games you’d like to see get the RTX treatment?