The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Payday 3 expected to launch in 2022 or 2023

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

14th October 2019 / 11:55AM

It’s been a hard time for Starbreeze, with the gang behind Payday 2 and Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons facing a very real possibility they wouldn’t survive another year. As they continue to try to recover from serious financial problems, they now foresee a bright and lucrative future led by one game: Payday 3. We should expect the latest in the really-quite-good cooperative heist FPS in 2022 or 2023, they’ve said in a new financial filing. Which seemed forever away until I realised it’s almost 2020? As in, 2020 starts within three months? And then it’s basically 2525? And we’ll be living on the Moon? Time, eh.

Starbreeze have been talking about Payday 3 since 2016 but this is the most they’ve said to say about it since their cloud of financial doom rolled in. They’ve now estimated a big boost in cash flow based chiefly on signing a publishing agreement for Payday 3 in the first half of 2020 then launching the game “in 2020-2023.”

Ah y’know what, now I say it again, that does feel ages away. But I’m okay with a break. Starbreeze and their Overkill studio added new maps and characters and things in free updates and paid DLC for a solid five years. They took cooperative heisting just about everywhere they could, including hitting a secret Illuminati base for spooky artifacts and busting into the chuffing White House to swipe presidential pardons. They can’t escalate from there, only reset. Time out to reset expectations is fine. And time to recover from moneyhell.

Starbreeze filed for administration in December 2018, seeking time to rebuild the company so they’d be better-equipped to pay off creditors and survive. They’d been in trouble for a while, and this was not helped by Overkill’s The Walking Dead later flopping hard and getting pulled from sale a few months after launch.

Five months after saying they might not survive another year, Starbreeze are still here and looking ahead to Payday 3. Fingers crossed.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Payday 2

"Everyone report to the dancefloor."

56

Payday 2 gets free visual novel spinoff

1

Starbreeze might not last another year unless fortunes improve

20

Starbreeze searched in insider trading investigation

23

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Wot I Think: Felix The Reaper

Danse Macabre

Nvidia are planning more ray traced remasters of classic PC games like Quake II RTX

12

Borderlands 3 Legendary weapons - All 122 Legendaries explained, Legendary Farming tips, best weapons in Borderlands 3

These Legendary weapons are pure gold (literally)

Borderlands 3 weapons cheat sheet - Anointed weapons, elemental damage, manufacturers explained

The only resource you'll ever need for Borderlands 3 weapons