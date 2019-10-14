Teamfight Tactics - best comps TFT [9.20]

It’s been a while since we last did a Teamfight Tactics best comps update, but the landscape of the game has changed so much in the most recent patches. So to that end, we thought we’d start again with the TFT best comps list for the current patch – 9.20.

TFT comps [9.20] guide

The TFT comps guide will have a list of the best comps in the current meta for the game, as of patch 9.20.

TFT comps [9.20] guide contents

Comps TFT [9.20]

To have the most success in TFT, you’ll need teams that have a great amount of synergy, the optimal items equipped, and decent skills that support the rest of your champions. It seems that certainly, for the time being, there are certain combinations of Origins and Classes that work very well together.

Dragon Knight comp TFT

With this comp, you’ll be stacking items onto your main damage dealer – Aurelion Sol. However, the comp can take a long time to build up to the perfect lineup of champions, so it’s vital that you get the items first and then work out if this comp is viable in your current game. The positioning for each of the champions in Dragon Knights TFT comp is also very important if you want to win.

Champions: Front Row: Mordekaiser, Sejuani, Poppy Middle Row: Kindred, Pantheon, Leona Back Row: Aurelion Sol, Kayle

Items for carries: Aurelion Sol: Seraph’s Embrace, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Radobaan’s Deathcap Kayle: Spear of Shojin, Guinsoo’s Rageblade Sejuani: Guardian Angel

Dragon Knight gameplan: When to create – If you get some of the items very early on and nobody else is running the same champions. Early game – Start by trying to get champions that can hold out the position while you fish for the item combinations. Since these items are universally good, you can change to a different comp if needed. Mid-game – Mordekaiser and Sejuani are required for this build for the Phantom bonus and defensive bonuses. Aurelion Sol is the champion that needs protecting, so surround the champions around him. Top Tip – Until Kayle or Poppy can get to 2 stars, you can substitute any other Knight to fill in the gap.



Void Brawler comp TFT

Kai’Sa may not be the best tier 5 champion, but she is a big part of the Void Brawler TFT comp. Equipped with a Giant Slayer, she can deal some big damage to enemy champions, but it’s still Akali and Seraph’s Embrace that will do the bulk of the work with the perfect comp. There are good early game champions you can use to get the bonuses you need before replacing them late on.

Champions: Middle Row: Kai’Sa (far left/far right) Back Row: Kha’Zix, Blitzcrank, Cho’Gath, Jinx, Rek’Sai, Vi, Akali

Items for carries: Kai’Sa: Giant Slayer Cho’Gath: Morellonomicon, Guardian Angel Jinx: Giant Slayer Akali: Seraph’s Embrace

Void Brawler gameplan: When to create – If you get good luck with Void and Brawlers early game. Early game – Have Kassadin and Zed take the position of Kai’Sa and Akali respectively. Use them as the place to build items until you need to sell them. Build up the rest of the board of low-level champions, focusing on Void and Brawlers. Mid-game – Here is where you should fish for Akali, Jinx, and Cho’Gath. Cho’Gath is your tank who will keep your team alive, while Akali is the main damage dealer outside of Kai’Sa. Jinx is also very good with Vi, who’s on the team as a brawler. Top Tip – Positioning with this comp is important to change on a frequent basis, so ensure you’re getting the jump on enemy players in the late game.



Imperial Knight comp TFT

This may be the strongest build in the game, as the Imperial Knight TFT comp

Champions: Front Row: Darius, Poppy, Sejuani, Mordekaiser Back Row: Katarina, Swain, Draven, Kayle

Items for carries: Sejuani: Morellonomicon Swain: Guardian Angel, Knight’s Vow Draven: Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Bloodthirster, Infinity Edge Katarina: Darkin Kayle: Spear of Shojin

Imperial Knight gameplan: When to create – Getting Knights and Imperials early on and an early Bloodthirster/Rageblade. Early game – Build up your front-line with Knights while making some of the big-ticket items for Draven. Mid-game – Having Knight’s Vow will keep Swain alive, though Draven should be the main focus for your attention. Top Tip – With the exception of Katarina and Swain, who should stick to the corner, try to have one space between each champion, as AOE crowd control is something to be aware of.



Brawler Gunslinger comp TFT

A fun build this one, the Brawler Gunslinger TFT comp aims to get Lucian and Jinx to deal as much damage as is possible. You’ll also have a defensive frontline and certain champions that you can move around to get the jump on enemy champion formations that aren’t optimised. It’s one of the easiest builds here to ramp up.

Champions: Front Row: Vi, Cho’Gath, Volibear Back Row: Blitzcrank, Lucian, Warwick, Jinx, Rek’Sai

Items for carries: Lucian: Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Hush, Sword Breaker Jinx: Giant Slayer, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Trap Claw Vi: Zephyr Blitzcrank: Ionic Spark Cho’Gath: Morellonomicon, Guardian Angel

Brawler Gunslinger gameplan: When to create – You have two-thirds of the comp by stage 3. Early game – Getting Lucian, Warwick, Rek’Sai, Vi, Blitzcrank, and Volibear early on will set your game plan in motion. This shouldn’t be too difficult, so try to get some of the items for Lucian and Jinx. Mid-game – Jinx is the main damage dealer here, so have another Gunslinger replaced by her around this point. You should be close to the full build by this point. Top Tip – Spread out your top row and have your Blitzcrank slightly separated from the rest of the bottom row.



Wild Assassin comp TFT

The meta has been dominated lately by the Wild Assassin TFT comp and for good reason. The Wild trait has seen steadily gaining major buffs to its bonus, with only the latest patch giving it a much needed nerf. However, it’s still very viable and very effective to use.

Champions: Middle Row: Pyke Back Row: Warwick, Akali, Nidalee, Gnar, Jayce, Vi, Rengar

Items for carries: Rengar – Bloodthirster, Guardian Angel, Infinity Edge Gnar – Dragon’s Tooth Nidalee – Thief’s Gloves Akali – Seraph’s Embrace, Infinity Edge Pyke – Morellonomicon

Wild Assassin gameplan: When to create – Good early Wild picks combined with components to make Rengar’s gear. Early game – The big thing here is to focus on Seraph’s Embrace, Bloodthirster, Guardian Angel, and at least one Infinity Edge. You should get the bulk of the comp early on, but have Zed and another Shapeshifter take on Akali and Gnar’s places. Mid-game – Akali should be recruited to replace Zed, but otherwise, keep building your comp as much as possible. Top Tip – Rengar is the main champion you’ll want to build up, while Akali is great for late-game synergy. have them at opposite ends of the bottom row where possible.



Teamfight Tactics guide series

We have a whole host of other useful Teamfight Tactics guide pages for your convenience. Why not take a gander?

TFT guide [9.20] – Overview of TFT and top tips to win you games.

TFT item cheat sheet [9.20] – All the cheat sheets for TFT items.

TFT tier list 9.20 – The complete champion’s tier list with all the skills and stats.

TFT traits [9.20] - origins and classes – Learn about Champion drop rates and their Classes and Origins.

How to play TFT – The basics of how to play TFT and an explanation of the user interface.

TFT gold – Tips for making money as quickly as possible in TFT.

TFT beta pass – Learn everything about the beta pass, upcoming champions, and eventually all about the upcoming Season Pass.

TFT patch notes [9.20] – Get info on the latest updates to TFT.