The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Wargroove adding new cooperative campaign in next free update

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

14th October 2019 / 6:39PM

Oh, we all love an underdog story. Fantastical Advance Wars-alike Wargroove had its fair share of politicking and magical horrors, but what were these Outlaws doing all over the place? And why did they care so much about pastoral macroeconomics? Wargroove’s upcoming free update, Double Trouble, is bringing the cannon-fodder bandits into the spotlight, ditching fantasy warfare for a cooperative heist adventure.

Double Trouble’s big new addition is an entirely new story campaign. While, yes, you can play it solo if you must, developers Chucklefish have designed it for play with a chum, whether they be human or artificial. As the meddlesome Outlaws, you’ll have two new units to field. Thieves can be used to siphon gold from foes, while Riflemen are men with rifles. Shocking, innit.

A new army needs new heroes, however. Chucklefish have already shown off two (three?) of the three (four??) new Outlaw Commanders arriving with Double Trouble. Absolute beard dad Wulfar and the terror twins Errol and Orla, who are inseparable to the point of mechanically counting as a single person. Today’s announcement adds a final commander to the roster, the devilish Vesper.

A buff lass with a whip and a smirk? That’s a look.

The free update also adds a bundle of new features for the map editor. Between altering unit stats, map states and support for tracking values, it sounds like you’ll be able to create much more complex scenarios to test your armies against. Custom maps are about to get a little spicier, too, with new volcano biomes. Hot.

Double Trouble is joined by the usual fare of balance tweaks, the full changelog of which can be found on the Double Trouble announcement page. Most important of all, dogs now cost 50 gold coins less than before. An absolute bargain, if you can find a landlord that’ll let you keep pets.

Brendy found Wargroove to be faithful to a fault in his review, but still considered it a brilliant little strategy game in a relatively untouched niche. The more cutesy tactical puzzles the merrier. Chucklefish aren’t quite ready to let slip a release date for Double Trouble, but it sounds like we’ll get one sooner rather than later.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Owns a Steel Battalion controller, is not afraid to use it. Occasional news rascal.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Wargroove

War! Huh! Yeah! What is it groove for?

53

Checkpoint, please: Wargroove adds handy features

4

Wargroove lays out plans for future fixes and features

5

Wargroove strategically shuffles into stores today

6

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

The good, the bad and the ugly of tomorrow's dual-screen gaming laptops

The next evolution of the gaming laptop?

2

Stranger Things drive into Rocket League's Haunted Hallows event today

Riot Games warn League Of Legends pros away from political issues

18

Take me down to Off-Peak City, where the canal is clean and the pizza's pithy

1