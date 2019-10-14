Xbox Game Pass game list for PC, plus all new games for October 2019

Xbox Game Pass for PC is two things: firstly, it’s quite a mouthful; and secondly, it’s the new subscription service by Microsoft that gives you access to a bunch of games from the Microsoft Store for a monthly price. New games are being added each month, though there has for the first time been one game removed from the service. We’ve got details of all the Xbox Game Pass games up as far as October 2019, as well as the full Xbox Game Pass game list for PC.

Written by Ollie Toms and Dave Irwin

Xbox Game Pass for PC guide

This guide will include every Xbox Game Pass for PC game that’s included with the service, as well as inform you about any removals for games.

Xbox Game Pass games contents

Xbox Game Pass PC games: October 2019 additions

This month sees the biggest release as The Outer Worlds – Obsidian Entertainment’s newest open-world game that’s not too unlike a certain post-apocalyptic adventure they also had dabbled with in the past. You can find out more about that game in our handy little guide for it, but for now, here’s the full list of the Xbox Game Pass for PC games in October 2019.

The Outer Worlds

Minit

F1 2018

Lonely Mountains Downhill

State of Mind

Stellaris

Saint’s Row IV: Re-Elected

Xbox Game Pass PC game removals

This month also sees the removal of one game on the Xbox Game Pass for PC. It’s basically a Dark Souls boss rush that tries some interesting things. You only have a few days left to play Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption, so if you want to try it, now’s the time.

Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption

Xbox Game Pass PC games: September 2019 additions

The big game in September was Gears 5, which unlocked earlier for those with Xbox Game Pass for PC Ultimate. It’s now available for everyone, but for subsequent games where this will be a thing, we’ll list both dates in the list. Here are the full list of games that came to Xbox Game Pass for PC in September 2019.

Dead Cells

Gears 5

Creature in the Well

Shadow Warrior 2

Enter the Gungeon

Gonner: Blüeberry Edition

Bad North: Jotunn Edition

Xbox Game Pass PC games: August 2019 additions

A bit of a lighter month this one, but it’s clear that Age of Empires: Definitive Edition was the marquee title for that month. Ape Out is also a highlight. Here are the games that came to Xbox Game Pass for PC in August 2019.

Ashes Cricket

Pandemic

Jackbox Party Pack 2

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

Slay The Spire

Life is Strange 2: Episode 3

Yoku’s Island Express

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition

Kingdom Come Deliverance

Ape Out

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut

Blair Witch

Xbox Game Pass PC games: July 2019 additions

The first update month had plenty of big games. Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Dead Rising 4, and Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition are the bigger games of the bunch, while the success of Undertale can’t be understated. Some good indie games are here too. Here is the full list of Xbox Game Pass for PC

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

My Time at Portia

Undertale

Blazing Chrome

Dead Rising 4

Timespinner

Unavowed

Night Call

The Banner Saga 3

For the King

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition

Xbox Game Pass PC games list: Every game currently available

Microsoft has packed the Xbox Game Pass for PC with quite a star-studded cast of over 100 games to play on PC, with new games being added “all the time” according to the site. Take a look at the table below for the full list of games currently available, and then read further for the upcoming games that are confirmed to be coming to the Xbox Game Pass for PC in the future. We’ve bolded the updates for October 2019.

Abzu

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition

Ape Out

Apocalipsis

Ark: Survival Evolved

Astroneer

Bad North: Jotunn Edition

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Battle Chef Brigade

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada

Blair Witch

Blazing Chrome

Bomber Crew

Book of Demons

Bridge Constructor Portal

Broforce

Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons

Clustertruck

Crackdown 3

Creature in the Well

CrossCode

Dead Cells

Die for Valhalla!

Disneyland Adventures

Downwell

Enter the Gungeon

Everspace

F1 2019

Fez

Football Manager 2019

For the King

Forza Horizon 4

Full Metal Furies

Gears of War 4

Gears 5

Gears Ultimate

Goat Simulator

Gonner: Blüeberry Edition

Guacamelee! 2

Halo Wars 2

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo: Spartan Strike

Hatoful Boyfriend

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hello Neighbor

Hollow Knight

Hotline Miami

Hydro Thunder Hurricane

Imperator: Rome

Into the Breach

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingsway

Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition

Lonely Mountains Downhill

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite

Metal Slug X

Metro Exodus

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Minit

Momodora: Reverie Under The Moonlight

Moonlighter

MudRunner

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

My Time At Portia

Neon Chrome

Night Call

Old Man’s Journey

Operencia: The Stolen Sun

Opus Magnum

Ori & The Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Orwell

Oxenfree

Pony Island

Prey

ReCore: Definitive Edition

Rime

Riptide GP: Renegade

Rise of Nations

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Riverbond

Ruiner

Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure

Saint’s Row IV: Re-Elected

Samorost 3

Sea of Thieves

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

Shadow Warrior 2

Shenmue 1 & 2

Silence – The Whispered World 2

Sinner: Sacrifice For Redemption (Leaves Xbox Game Pass PC in October)

(Leaves Xbox Game Pass PC in October) Slay The Spire

Smoke and Sacrifice

Snake Pass

Space Hulk: Tactics

Spintires: MudRunner

State of Decay 2

State of Decay 2: Heartland

State of Mind

Stealth Inc 2

SteamWorld Dig 2

Stellaris

Sunset Overdrive PC

Super Lucky’s Tale

Superhot

Supermarket Shriek

Surviving Mars

Tacoma

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut

The Banner Saga 1 & 2

The Banner Saga 3

The Flame in the Flood

The Gardens Between

The Last Door: Season 2

The Messenger

The Stillness of the Wind

The Surge

The Outer Worlds (On release date)

(On release date) The Turing Test

Thimbleweed Park

Thumper

Timespinner

Titan Quest Anniversary Edition

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Tyranny – Gold Edition

Unavowed

Undertale

Valkyria Chronicles

Vampyr

Void Bastards

Wandersong

Wargroove

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

We Happy Few

West of Loathing

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine

Wizard of Legend

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Worms W.M.D

Zoo Tycoon

Upcoming Xbox Game Pass games

These games are confirmed to be coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC at some point in the future:

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition

Battletoads

Bleeding Edge

Cities: Skylines – Windows 10 Edition

Gears Tactics

Halo Infinite

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Minecraft Dungeons

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Wasteland 3

Not a bad lineup by any stretch of the imagination, I’d say. So you’ll have access to all these games for the $1 trial cost, plus the $4.99 (or $9.99 out of beta) monthly cost.

Xbox Game Pass for PC – subscription prices

The Xbox Game Pass site tells us the crucial info regarding prices and recurring monthly costs, so let’s get right into it:

You can trial the Game Pass for 1 month for $1 using the Beta App (which we’ll get into in a moment).

using the Beta App (which we’ll get into in a moment). While the Game Pass is in “beta”, the recurring cost will be $4.99 per month .

. After the Game Pass leaves “beta”, the recurring cost will be $9.99 per month .

. You can also get the Ultimate Game Pass for $14.99 per month, which includes the Game Pass for both Xbox One and PC, and throws in an Xbox Live Gold membership for your console to boot.

It’s so far unclear how long the $1 offer will last, nor how long the Game Pass for PC will be in its “beta” phase. We’ll update this page as soon as we do know. But regardless, let’s now take a look at the games you’ll be given access to play in exchange for this subscription.

Xbox Game Pass Beta App & setup

So how d’you go about setting up this service for your own PC? Well, first you’ll need to download the Beta App from here by clicking the green “DOWNLOAD THE APP” button. You’ll also need to be a Windows 10 user. No way around that caveat, I’m afraid. And you may need to update Windows before the Beta App will deem your PC a worthy place to set up shop. You’ll be told if Windows needs an update, and if this is the case for you then all you need to do is follow the instructions that appear on-screen after you’ve run the app.

You’ll also need to head over to the Xbox Game Pass site and, you know, actually subscribe to the service. Once you’ve done this, you’ll be able to sign into your account using the Beta App, and under the Game Pass tab at the top of the screen, you’ll be able to access all of the above games that are included in the Pass for PC. Simple!