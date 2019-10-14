Xbox Game Pass game list for PC, plus all new games for October 2019
Sub but not stream
Xbox Game Pass for PC is two things: firstly, it’s quite a mouthful; and secondly, it’s the new subscription service by Microsoft that gives you access to a bunch of games from the Microsoft Store for a monthly price. New games are being added each month, though there has for the first time been one game removed from the service. We’ve got details of all the Xbox Game Pass games up as far as October 2019, as well as the full Xbox Game Pass game list for PC.
Written by Ollie Toms and Dave Irwin
Xbox Game Pass for PC guide
This guide will include every Xbox Game Pass for PC game that’s included with the service, as well as inform you about any removals for games.
Xbox Game Pass games contents
- Xbox Game Pass PC games: October 2019 additions
- Xbox Game Pass PC games: September 2019 additions
- Xbox Game Pass PC games: August 2019 additions
- Xbox Game Pass PC games: July 2019 additions
- Xbox Game Pass PC games list: Every game currently available
- Upcoming Xbox Game Pass PC games
- Xbox Game Pass for PC – subscription prices
- Xbox Game Pass for PC Beta App & setup
Xbox Game Pass PC games: October 2019 additions
This month sees the biggest release as The Outer Worlds – Obsidian Entertainment’s newest open-world game that’s not too unlike a certain post-apocalyptic adventure they also had dabbled with in the past. You can find out more about that game in our handy little guide for it, but for now, here’s the full list of the Xbox Game Pass for PC games in October 2019.
- The Outer Worlds
- Minit
- F1 2018
- Lonely Mountains Downhill
- State of Mind
- Stellaris
- Saint’s Row IV: Re-Elected
Xbox Game Pass PC game removals
This month also sees the removal of one game on the Xbox Game Pass for PC. It’s basically a Dark Souls boss rush that tries some interesting things. You only have a few days left to play Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption, so if you want to try it, now’s the time.
- Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption
Xbox Game Pass PC games: September 2019 additions
The big game in September was Gears 5, which unlocked earlier for those with Xbox Game Pass for PC Ultimate. It’s now available for everyone, but for subsequent games where this will be a thing, we’ll list both dates in the list. Here are the full list of games that came to Xbox Game Pass for PC in September 2019.
- Dead Cells
- Gears 5
- Creature in the Well
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Enter the Gungeon
- Gonner: Blüeberry Edition
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition
Xbox Game Pass PC games: August 2019 additions
A bit of a lighter month this one, but it’s clear that Age of Empires: Definitive Edition was the marquee title for that month. Ape Out is also a highlight. Here are the games that came to Xbox Game Pass for PC in August 2019.
- Ashes Cricket
- Pandemic
- Jackbox Party Pack 2
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- Slay The Spire
- Life is Strange 2: Episode 3
- Yoku’s Island Express
- Age of Empires: Definitive Edition
- Kingdom Come Deliverance
- Ape Out
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- Blair Witch
Xbox Game Pass PC games: July 2019 additions
The first update month had plenty of big games. Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Dead Rising 4, and Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition are the bigger games of the bunch, while the success of Undertale can’t be understated. Some good indie games are here too. Here is the full list of Xbox Game Pass for PC
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- My Time at Portia
- Undertale
- Blazing Chrome
- Dead Rising 4
- Timespinner
- Unavowed
- Night Call
- The Banner Saga 3
- For the King
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
Xbox Game Pass PC games list: Every game currently available
Microsoft has packed the Xbox Game Pass for PC with quite a star-studded cast of over 100 games to play on PC, with new games being added “all the time” according to the site. Take a look at the table below for the full list of games currently available, and then read further for the upcoming games that are confirmed to be coming to the Xbox Game Pass for PC in the future. We’ve bolded the updates for October 2019.
- Abzu
- Age of Empires: Definitive Edition
- Ape Out
- Apocalipsis
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Astroneer
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Battle Chef Brigade
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada
- Blair Witch
- Blazing Chrome
- Bomber Crew
- Book of Demons
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Broforce
- Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons
- Clustertruck
- Crackdown 3
- Creature in the Well
- CrossCode
- Dead Cells
- Die for Valhalla!
- Disneyland Adventures
- Downwell
- Enter the Gungeon
- Everspace
- F1 2019
- Fez
- Football Manager 2019
- For the King
- Forza Horizon 4
- Full Metal Furies
- Gears of War 4
- Gears 5
- Gears Ultimate
- Goat Simulator
- Gonner: Blüeberry Edition
- Guacamelee! 2
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: Spartan Strike
- Hatoful Boyfriend
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight
- Hotline Miami
- Hydro Thunder Hurricane
- Imperator: Rome
- Into the Breach
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingsway
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
- Lonely Mountains Downhill
- Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite
- Metal Slug X
- Metro Exodus
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Minit
- Momodora: Reverie Under The Moonlight
- Moonlighter
- MudRunner
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- My Time At Portia
- Neon Chrome
- Night Call
- Old Man’s Journey
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun
- Opus Magnum
- Ori & The Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Orwell
- Oxenfree
- Pony Island
- Prey
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Rime
- Riptide GP: Renegade
- Rise of Nations
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Riverbond
- Ruiner
- Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
- Saint’s Row IV: Re-Elected
- Samorost 3
- Sea of Thieves
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Shenmue 1 & 2
- Silence – The Whispered World 2
- Sinner: Sacrifice For Redemption (Leaves Xbox Game Pass PC in October)
- Slay The Spire
- Smoke and Sacrifice
- Snake Pass
- Space Hulk: Tactics
- Spintires: MudRunner
- State of Decay 2
- State of Decay 2: Heartland
- State of Mind
- Stealth Inc 2
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- Stellaris
- Sunset Overdrive PC
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Superhot
- Supermarket Shriek
- Surviving Mars
- Tacoma
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- The Banner Saga 1 & 2
- The Banner Saga 3
- The Flame in the Flood
- The Gardens Between
- The Last Door: Season 2
- The Messenger
- The Stillness of the Wind
- The Surge
- The Outer Worlds (On release date)
- The Turing Test
- Thimbleweed Park
- Thumper
- Timespinner
- Titan Quest Anniversary Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Tyranny – Gold Edition
- Unavowed
- Undertale
- Valkyria Chronicles
- Vampyr
- Void Bastards
- Wandersong
- Wargroove
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- We Happy Few
- West of Loathing
- Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
- Wizard of Legend
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Worms W.M.D
- Zoo Tycoon
Upcoming Xbox Game Pass games
These games are confirmed to be coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC at some point in the future:
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition
- Battletoads
- Bleeding Edge
- Cities: Skylines – Windows 10 Edition
- Gears Tactics
- Halo Infinite
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Wasteland 3
Not a bad lineup by any stretch of the imagination, I’d say. So you’ll have access to all these games for the $1 trial cost, plus the $4.99 (or $9.99 out of beta) monthly cost.
Xbox Game Pass for PC – subscription prices
The Xbox Game Pass site tells us the crucial info regarding prices and recurring monthly costs, so let’s get right into it:
- You can trial the Game Pass for 1 month for $1 using the Beta App (which we’ll get into in a moment).
- While the Game Pass is in “beta”, the recurring cost will be $4.99 per month.
- After the Game Pass leaves “beta”, the recurring cost will be $9.99 per month.
- You can also get the Ultimate Game Pass for $14.99 per month, which includes the Game Pass for both Xbox One and PC, and throws in an Xbox Live Gold membership for your console to boot.
It’s so far unclear how long the $1 offer will last, nor how long the Game Pass for PC will be in its “beta” phase. We’ll update this page as soon as we do know. But regardless, let’s now take a look at the games you’ll be given access to play in exchange for this subscription.
Xbox Game Pass Beta App & setup
So how d’you go about setting up this service for your own PC? Well, first you’ll need to download the Beta App from here by clicking the green “DOWNLOAD THE APP” button. You’ll also need to be a Windows 10 user. No way around that caveat, I’m afraid. And you may need to update Windows before the Beta App will deem your PC a worthy place to set up shop. You’ll be told if Windows needs an update, and if this is the case for you then all you need to do is follow the instructions that appear on-screen after you’ve run the app.
You’ll also need to head over to the Xbox Game Pass site and, you know, actually subscribe to the service. Once you’ve done this, you’ll be able to sign into your account using the Beta App, and under the Game Pass tab at the top of the screen, you’ll be able to access all of the above games that are included in the Pass for PC. Simple!
