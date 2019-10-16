Legends of Runeterra regions - what each region is

In order to ensure there’s some kind of structure in the decks that you build, Legends of Runeterra lists them into different “regions”. Think of regions like the colours in Magic the Gathering, or similar ways to categorise decks in other collectable card games. We’ll be going over all six different regions in the game, giving an overview of the play styles each one uses.

Our Legends of Runeterra regions guide will walk you through the world of Runeterra, what each of the regions play like, and if we were to compare the regions to Magic the Gathering colours, which they’d be.

In all, there are six regions in Legends of Runeterra. Each one has its own distinctive flavour when it comes to the types of cards that you’ll be using to construct your deck. You can combine the champions and deck of two regions, making a temporary alliance between them as the spells you weave into the deck coexist to create strategies to win games. In order to best explain what type of cards you’ll find for each of the regions, we’ve put together a small summary of each below:

Demacia

The region of Demacia is full of creatures and big spells that are used to hamper the enemy’s progress.

What colour this would be if this was Magic: Demacia is mostly comparable with “White”, though there are some similarities with the spells of “Blue” and a bit of “Black’s” removal.

Ionia

The units of Ionia use a lot of stun effects, as well as recall other evasive abilities to ensure they’re not hit by enemy attacks.

What colour this would be if this was Magic: It’s mostly what Magic players would associate with “Blue”, but there are some definite “White” parts to the abilities on offer too.

Piltover & Zaun

Technically, these are two regions of Piltover and Zaun, but they seem to have come to some sort of accord. These inventive people have lots of mechs and ways to discard scrap to get more things they want.

What colour this would be if this was Magic: Those who like the “Izzet” archetype in Magic will feel right at home as it is equally both “Red” and “Blue”.

Noxus

If there was one region that would be described as an “aggro” deck, it would be the entire region of Noxus. Lots of damage effects and ways to beat up the enemy’s Nexus as quickly as possible.

What colour this would be if this was Magic: With an emphasis on aggro strategies, this is “Red” at its most purely bloodthirsty.

Freljord

The frozen depths of Freljord has a lot of defensive and trampling effects. Expect to see lots of large creatures covered in thick fur that could stomp you to bits with Overwhelm.

What colour this would be if this was Magic: Given just how many woolly beasts the size of a house they have and other buffing effects, this is most definitely “Green”, given that Overwhelm is trample.

Shadow Isles

Finally we have the dark realm of the Shadow Isles, which is a haven for spooky things. They use a lot of sacrifices and Last Breath effects in their deck compositions.

What colour this would be if this was Magic: This is surprisingly close to how “Black” works in Magic.

