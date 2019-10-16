The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Support us
Now streaming live:

Legends of Runeterra regions - what each region is

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

16th October 2019 / 5:02PM

Featured post Legends of Runeterra cards

In order to ensure there’s some kind of structure in the decks that you build, Legends of Runeterra lists them into different “regions”. Think of regions like the colours in Magic the Gathering, or similar ways to categorise decks in other collectable card games. We’ll be going over all six different regions in the game, giving an overview of the play styles each one uses.

Legends of Runeterra 5

Legends of Runeterra regions guide

Our Legends of Runeterra regions guide will walk you through the world of Runeterra, what each of the regions play like, and if we were to compare the regions to Magic the Gathering colours, which they’d be.

Legends of Runeterra regions guide contents

Legends of Runeterra decks

Legends of Runeterra regions

In all, there are six regions in Legends of Runeterra. Each one has its own distinctive flavour when it comes to the types of cards that you’ll be using to construct your deck. You can combine the champions and deck of two regions, making a temporary alliance between them as the spells you weave into the deck coexist to create strategies to win games. In order to best explain what type of cards you’ll find for each of the regions, we’ve put together a small summary of each below:

Legends of Runeterra Demacia

Demacia

The region of Demacia is full of creatures and big spells that are used to hamper the enemy’s progress.

What colour this would be if this was Magic: Demacia is mostly comparable with “White”, though there are some similarities with the spells of “Blue” and a bit of “Black’s” removal.

Legends of Runeterra Ionia

Ionia

The units of Ionia use a lot of stun effects, as well as recall other evasive abilities to ensure they’re not hit by enemy attacks.

What colour this would be if this was Magic: It’s mostly what Magic players would associate with “Blue”, but there are some definite “White” parts to the abilities on offer too.

Legends of Runeterra Piltover and Zaun

Piltover & Zaun

Technically, these are two regions of Piltover and Zaun, but they seem to have come to some sort of accord. These inventive people have lots of mechs and ways to discard scrap to get more things they want.

What colour this would be if this was Magic: Those who like the “Izzet” archetype in Magic will feel right at home as it is equally both “Red” and “Blue”.

Legends of Runeterra Noxus

Noxus 

If there was one region that would be described as an “aggro” deck, it would be the entire region of Noxus. Lots of damage effects and ways to beat up the enemy’s Nexus as quickly as possible.

What colour this would be if this was Magic: With an emphasis on aggro strategies, this is “Red” at its most purely bloodthirsty.

Legends of Runeterra Freljord

Freljord

The frozen depths of Freljord has a lot of defensive and trampling effects. Expect to see lots of large creatures covered in thick fur that could stomp you to bits with Overwhelm.

What colour this would be if this was Magic: Given just how many woolly beasts the size of a house they have and other buffing effects, this is most definitely “Green”, given that Overwhelm is trample.

Legends of Runeterra shadow isles

Shadow Isles

Finally we have the dark realm of the Shadow Isles, which is a haven for spooky things. They use a lot of sacrifices and Last Breath effects in their deck compositions.

What colour this would be if this was Magic: This is surprisingly close to how “Black” works in Magic.

Legends of Runeterra guides links

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Legends of Runeterra champions - cards stats and abilities explained

How to play Legends of Runeterra

Legends of Runeterra guide - how to get into the beta

Legends Of Runeterra is a CCG shuffling up some of League Of Legends' familiar faces

A whole new way to fall in love with Teemo

7

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Save big on Monster Hunter: World and loads more in Fanatical's 24-hour Insanity Sale

Massively unfair strategy AI War 2 leaves early access next week.

Buy Disco Elysium on GOG and get UnderRail for free

Brendan is leaving RPS, come say goodbye

17