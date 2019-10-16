Save big on Monster Hunter: World and loads more in Fanatical's 24-hour Insanity Sale

The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

16th October 2019 / 6:09PM

What’s this? Another outing from your trusted deals herald in a single day? Trust me, it’s a big one this time, as Fanatical have just launched their Insanity Sale, offering massive discounts on everything from Borderlands 3 to Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. Hurry, though, as it’s only on for the next 24 hours or so. Read on for more details and the biggest highlights:

New deals are being announced at random intervals over the next 24 hours, so I’ll try and keep this list updated as regularly as I can, but the current highlights are as follows:

You can also try and guess the next five deals from the small teaser images on Fanatical’s website, and join in the discussion on their Discord channel. As I mentioned above, I’ll try and keep this list updated with more deals as and when they pop up over the next day or so, but if you’re at all interested in seeing what insane deals are coming up over the next few hours, then it’s probably worth keeping a tab open on your browser and giving it the odd refresh every now and then.

Final deals will be announced at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST on Thursday October 17th. To the deals!

