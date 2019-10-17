The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

A Panel Shaped Screen Adventure: You see a new article on Rock Paper Shotgun

Giada Zavarise

Contributor

17th October 2019 / 5:00PM

Featured post

It’s the newest instalment of A Panel Shaped Screen, a monthly column about the way comics and games influence each other. The article promises to tell you everything about interactive webcomics.

What will you do?

> Click on “read the rest of the post”

You click on the button and the article fills your browser window. You learn that interactive webcomics, sometimes also called Quests or Adventures, are a collaborative medium where artist and audience work together to create a story. The artist usually starts by using pictures and captions to set up a situation. “Here is a character trapped in a room”, they might say. “What should they do?”

Readers are in charge of controlling the main character, and can make suggestions about their next move. The author then picks an idea, draws a new panel, and waits for a new round of inputs. Some authors get creative, and also use gifs, flash games and music to immerse the readers in the story. The result is a weird, illustrated hybrid between a Choose Your Own Adventure book and a tabletop RPG where everyone is playing the same character.

You are intrigued by this explanation.

> Read more about the history of this medium.

Ignore the page buttons at the bottom. Using them is cheating!

Page 1Page 2Page 3Page 4Page 5Page 6Page 7Page 8Page 9Page 10Page 11Page 12

Tagged with , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Giada Zavarise

Contributor

Giada writes for games, and sometimes writes about games as well. She likes comics, cats, and ranting against crafting systems on Twitter.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Classic IF horror Anchorhead revised and illustrated

3

What Call Of Cthulhu and The Sinking City could learn from this interactive fiction classic

Tentacles at dawn

18

IF Only: Games from Spring Thing 2017

Games from the Spring Thing festival

IF Only: Remembering Textfyre

An attempt to make commercial parser IF viable

7

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Fallout 76 delays Wastelanders, but private servers arrive next week

1

Jackbox Party Pack 6 continues the local multiplayer foolishness

Observer and Alan Wake's American Nightmare are this week's Epic Games Store giveaways

3

I want to explore the worlds of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but maybe not its story

But yes I am still enamoured with Cal's backpack

4