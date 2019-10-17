A Panel Shaped Screen Adventure: You see a new article on Rock Paper Shotgun

A Panel Shaped Screen is a monthly column where Giada Zavarise explores how comics and videogames inspire each other. This time, Giada is going on an adventure.

What will you do?

> Click on “read the rest of the post”

You click on the button and the article fills your browser window. You learn that interactive webcomics, sometimes also called Quests or Adventures, are a collaborative medium where artist and audience work together to create a story. The artist usually starts by using pictures and captions to set up a situation. “Here is a character trapped in a room”, they might say. “What should they do?”

Readers are in charge of controlling the main character, and can make suggestions about their next move. The author then picks an idea, draws a new panel, and waits for a new round of inputs. Some authors get creative, and also use gifs, flash games and music to immerse the readers in the story. The result is a weird, illustrated hybrid between a Choose Your Own Adventure book and a tabletop RPG where everyone is playing the same character.

You are intrigued by this explanation.

> Read more about the history of this medium.

Ignore the page buttons at the bottom. Using them is cheating!