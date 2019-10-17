The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Blade Runner is now easily playable in ScummVM

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

17th October 2019 / 12:19PM

Westwood’s 1997 Blade Runner, still the best video game adaptation of a movie, is now a whole lot easier to play on a modern PC. Wonderful adventure game platform ScummVM has officially added support for Blade Runner after four months of public testing. Previously, the best hope was fan-made patches which worked for many but were crashy for me. Maybe now publishers will resolve the rights issues plaguing this game and arrange a digital re-release. I gave my CDs away a few years back after losing hope and damn it, I would buy it again now.

I’ve written plenty before about Blade Runner, and how glad I am it doesn’t retell the film.

“We don’t play Harrison Ford’s Deckard but Ray McCoy, a rookie blade runner created for the game. His story runs parallel to the movie, briefly refers to its happenings, and visits so very, very many of the same places and people, but never has us meet Deckard. At no point does an awkward Harrison Ford soundalike tell Ray ‘Well done, kid. Keep it up and I’ll be able to take retirement‘ while winking furiously at the camera.”

It’s an adventure game where I once got stuck and ended up wandering the streets for ages, not sure where to go next, but it felt perfectly fitting with the tone. I’d just been told my life was a lie and lost all sense of myself, after all, and wasn’t sure whether it was a conspiracy or real. Moping in the rain, wishing I could go home and see my dog and get a good night’s sleep, is what Ray should have been doing.

The ScummVM team are also planning an option for “restored content” in Blade Runner, scraping together and fixing up unfinished bits. I tend to skip such things because bits get cut for a reason, but I’ve played the game so many times I would look out of academic curiosity.

ScummVM started out focused on making ye olde LucasArts games easier to run on modern systems but has grown oh so much more since. Now it supports over 100 vintage adventure games and adventure-y games and can run games on many consoles and phones and things. This latest update on Friday adding Blade Runner and another 15 other games.

Friday’s update seems fairly big in general. It includes cloud support for saves, an overhauled GUI, improved Roland MT-32 sound emulation, a Nintendo Switch port, improvements for the iOS and Android ports… good stuff. They’ve fiddled with how a number of games run in ScummVM too, from fixing old Sierra script bugs to adding lip sync to newer LucasArts games. See the patch notes for everything.

You can download ScummVM over here. You will need to provide your own copy of Blade Runner. Please GOG, or Night Dive, or someone, anyone, get a downloadable re-release going.

One more kiss, dear. One more sigh.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Westwood's wonderful Blade Runner is becoming playable again

40

8 things we learned about Deckard by exploring his Blade Runner apartment

9

Explore Deckard's gaff in this Blade Runner fan game

25

The 11 bestest best apartments in gaming

Gorgeous gaffs and where to find them

66

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Watch the RPS vid buds defuse bombs and break physics live at EGX 2019

Texts From Rezzed, Day 1

What are those layabouts up to in London?

This Merchant Life really gets what playing as an NPC should be like

Sweet merch

4

Have You Played... Space Pirate Trainer?

Space accounting school was full

2