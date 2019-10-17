The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Have You Played... Space Pirate Trainer?

Space accounting school was full

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

17th October 2019 / 7:30AM

Featured post

The drones. The drones never stop. An endless parade of mindless lasers, twirling through the sky in patterns imprinted on my eyelids. Every day I face the same barrage, every day one step closer to my dreams. Those dreams used to be of endless sky, of tearing across the void with wild abandon, dual pistols at my side. Now I just want to leave the VR Space Pirate Trainer.

The human tendency to return to baseline dissatisfaction is pathetic. The first time I played Space Pirate Trainer, it turned me into a giggling mess. This is a VR game that lets you bend over backwards to dodge a laser, simultaneously bring up dual pistols to shoot back, then pull out a last second shield. One slick little tap turns your pistols into grenade launchers, sustained beams, or shotguns. With a little training under your belt, you can spot a laser coming towards you, reach behind your back for a lightsaber, and deflect that laser straight back at whichever metal orb was unfortunate enough to take a crack at you. It’s thrilling. It’s electric.

It gets boring after a bit. Space Pirate Trainer is one of the best shooting galleries humans have ever made, and still essential for anyone with cyber goggles, but it gets old quicker than it has any right to. Pulling off physical matrix dodges is a dream come true, but I want to wake up in a future where I can do that without the repetitive wave survival.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Oculus Rift price drops to $349 / $349 for Black Friday

24

Oculus Touch Review: The Games

Point'n'squeeze

31

Blade Runner is now easily playable in ScummVM

1

Watch the RPS vid buds defuse bombs and break physics live at EGX 2019

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Blade Runner is now easily playable in ScummVM

1

Watch the RPS vid buds defuse bombs and break physics live at EGX 2019

Texts From Rezzed, Day 1

What are those layabouts up to in London?

This Merchant Life really gets what playing as an NPC should be like

Sweet merch

4