The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Support us
Now streaming live:

Jackbox Party Pack 6 continues the local multiplayer foolishness

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

17th October 2019 / 6:06PM

Perhaps I don’t know jack but I do, by now, know the Jackbox Party Packs. Yet another bundle of silly multiplayer party games has arrived from Jackbox Games, which broadly have the usual goals of making your pals laugh with bad jokes and bad drawings. And yup, with The Jackbox Party Pack 6 is sounds like once again some of the minigames are a right lark, and others exist. Here, have a look at the lineup in the launch trailer.

We have Trivia Murder Party 2, a sequel to Party Pack 3’s trivia game dressed up as escaping a serial killer who’s asking the questions. Role Models, where players describe each other by selecting options from silly categories, scoring points for guessing with the majority. Joke Boat is a standup comedy game where players have to complete jokes for a set. Dictionarium is about creating silly definitions for made-up words. Annnd Push The Button is a drawing game where, to identify aliens on a spaceship and flush them out the airlock, players have to draw pictures from prompts – except aliens get related-but-different prompts that might give them away.

So that’s the usual package of trivia, drawing, and generally trying to make your mates laugh. Yup, that’s about what I’d want and expect.

These Party Packs are made for local multiplayer, with everyone in the same room entering answers through a website on the phone, laptop, or whatever, but they can also work remotely if the host shares their screen view.

The Jackbox Party Pack 6 is out now on Steam with a launch discount bringing it down to £19.75/€20.74/$24.89 until next Thursday. It’s also on the Epic Games Store with no launch discount and a base price £3 higher because reasons.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Jackbox Party Pack 6 will pack elderly assistance, more murder mystery

3

Fallout 76 delays Wastelanders, but private servers arrive next week

1

Observer and Alan Wake's American Nightmare are this week's Epic Games Store giveaways

3

A Panel Shaped Screen Adventure: You see a new article on Rock Paper Shotgun

3

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Fallout 76 delays Wastelanders, but private servers arrive next week

1

Observer and Alan Wake's American Nightmare are this week's Epic Games Store giveaways

3

A Panel Shaped Screen Adventure: You see a new article on Rock Paper Shotgun

3

I want to explore the worlds of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but maybe not its story

But yes I am still enamoured with Cal's backpack

4