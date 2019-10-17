Jackbox Party Pack 6 continues the local multiplayer foolishness

Perhaps I don’t know jack but I do, by now, know the Jackbox Party Packs. Yet another bundle of silly multiplayer party games has arrived from Jackbox Games, which broadly have the usual goals of making your pals laugh with bad jokes and bad drawings. And yup, with The Jackbox Party Pack 6 is sounds like once again some of the minigames are a right lark, and others exist. Here, have a look at the lineup in the launch trailer.

We have Trivia Murder Party 2, a sequel to Party Pack 3’s trivia game dressed up as escaping a serial killer who’s asking the questions. Role Models, where players describe each other by selecting options from silly categories, scoring points for guessing with the majority. Joke Boat is a standup comedy game where players have to complete jokes for a set. Dictionarium is about creating silly definitions for made-up words. Annnd Push The Button is a drawing game where, to identify aliens on a spaceship and flush them out the airlock, players have to draw pictures from prompts – except aliens get related-but-different prompts that might give them away.

So that’s the usual package of trivia, drawing, and generally trying to make your mates laugh. Yup, that’s about what I’d want and expect.

These Party Packs are made for local multiplayer, with everyone in the same room entering answers through a website on the phone, laptop, or whatever, but they can also work remotely if the host shares their screen view.

The Jackbox Party Pack 6 is out now on Steam with a launch discount bringing it down to £19.75/€20.74/$24.89 until next Thursday. It’s also on the Epic Games Store with no launch discount and a base price £3 higher because reasons.