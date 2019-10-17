The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Support us
Now streaming live:
20

Last week's Hearthstone college protesters finally face suspension

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

17th October 2019 / 1:17PM

A college Hearthstone team that raised a “Free Hong Kong, Boycott Blizz” sign on-stream during their Collegiate Championship game last week has finally been suspended by Blizzard. With their own finals taking place shortly after Hearthstone Grand Champion Chung “Blitzchung” Ng Wai’s now-famous protest and subsequent punishment, the American University Collegiate team jumped in to support their fellow pro.

It took only two days for Blitzchung to lose his prize money (now reinstated) and be hit with a year-long ban from Hearthstone (now six months). But for a full week, it seemed uncertain whether the US team would face similar consequences. Yesterday, the email finally came in – AU are barred from tournament play for the next six months.

That news was shared by a relieved Casey Chambers, one of AU’s tournament player, via Twitter last night.

The official suspension appears to come as a relief for the team. They claim Blizzard acted hypocritically in slamming harsh punishments on Blitzchung, while seemingly ignoring AU’s protest. Further down the thread, Chambers clarified:

“This one was pretty cut and dry. We knew what we were doing and expected the punishment. The problem was Blizzard ignoring our protest for PR reasons but going after Blitzchung.”

The six-month ban echoes Blitzchung’s revised sentence, reduced from a year in Blizzard president J Allen Brack’s wholly unconvincing official statement. The notice to AU even echoes some of the pithy language around encouraging everyone to “share their viewpoints” and “express themselves”, but oh no not like that.

American University had actually planned a far more vocal protest along the lines of Blitzchung’s uproar. The team told Vice that they had planned to flood their post-game interview with pro-Hong Kong sentiments, should they have won.

“Obviously, we were the first thing on Blizzard’s stream after they made the decision,” said AU player Corwin Dark. “If we did nothing, we were missing a pretty big opportunity.”

While they didn’t get the chance to vocalise their protest, AU had a sign on-hand in case of defeat. Regardless of suspension, they told USGamer that they’ve already pulled out of their remaining Hearthstone obligations, and are dropping Blizzard games entirely.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (20)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Owns a Steel Battalion controller, is not afraid to use it. Occasional news rascal.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Faeria

That's not very Faeria

12

Wot I Think: Hearthstone's Blackrock Mountain

I'm a card-carrying seismograph

30

Wot I Think: Hearthstone - Goblins Vs Gnomes

Mechin' bacon with RNGesus

53

Wot I Think (Of The Open Beta): Hearthstone

Cards Right

114

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Fallout 76 delays Wastelanders, but private servers arrive next week

1

Jackbox Party Pack 6 continues the local multiplayer foolishness

Observer and Alan Wake's American Nightmare are this week's Epic Games Store giveaways

3

A Panel Shaped Screen Adventure: You see a new article on Rock Paper Shotgun

3