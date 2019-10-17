The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

Observer and Alan Wake's American Nightmare are this week's Epic Games Store giveaways

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

17th October 2019 / 5:10PM

It’s Thursday again, meaning its time for Epic’s ongoing cycle of free games to tick over once again. This week’s offerings are grimy cyberpunk horror Observer and bizarre spin-off Alan Wake’s American Nightmare. That’ll be that sorted for some low-lit thrills, then. As per, you’ve only got seven days to grab these freebies before they slink back into the shadows from whence they came.

Besides starring that Rutger Hauer off Blade Runner, Observer is a tense crime thriller with high-tech sleuthing and gorgeously grainy visuals. Set in this decrepit tower block in far-future Warsaw, it does the state-mandated cyberpunk thing of selling a society gone down the shitter quite well. Former RPS chum Adam quite liked Observer, calling it “the Cronenbergian cyberpunk game I never knew I wanted” in his Observer review.

The other half of this week’s package, Alan Wake’s American Nightmare, is an odd’un. Alan Wake was a fairly straight Steven King horror about a jackass writer dealing with spooky goings-on in the woods. American Nightmare, meanwhile, is a self-aware arcade spin-off surrounding alternate worlds, an evil twin, and the band Kasabian. What?

That’s a lot, and American Nightmare arguably doesn’t quite pull it all off. It’s not the greatest piece in Remedy’s back-catalogue, but for zero bucks, it might be worth checking out a strange oddity from the folks who’d go on to make the brilliant Control.

Both Observer and American Nightmare are free to nab until Thursday, October 24th from the Epic Games Store. Next week’s free fare is an odd pairing of Qube 2 and Layers Of Fear, a 2016 spook ’em up from Observer devs Bloober Team. Two weeks in a row, guys? Don’t get greedy.

Tagged with , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Owns a Steel Battalion controller, is not afraid to use it. Occasional news rascal.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Alan Wake’s American Nightmare

Arizona Dreamin'

94

American horror novelist Alan Wake finds unlikely new publisher, Finnish video game company Remedy Entertainment

11

Spooky shooter Alan Wake returns to stores and cheap as chips

23

Wakey Wakey: Old Alan Wake 2 Prototype Revealed

24

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Fallout 76 delays Wastelanders, but private servers arrive next week

1

Jackbox Party Pack 6 continues the local multiplayer foolishness

A Panel Shaped Screen Adventure: You see a new article on Rock Paper Shotgun

3

I want to explore the worlds of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but maybe not its story

But yes I am still enamoured with Cal's backpack

4