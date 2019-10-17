The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC trailer demonstrates our fancy features

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

17th October 2019 / 3:44PM

With Red Dead Redemption 2 coming to PC in just a few weeks, Rockstar have made a new PC-specific trailer demonstrating the fancy technical features our version benefits from. Chief among these is support for higher resolutions and framerates, so the trailer’s available in 4K at 60fps as it shows off “include increased draw distances, improved shadows and lighting, new grass and fur textures, and much more.” This means the video also focuses heavily on landscapes and animals, which are certainly a large part of why I’m interested in roaming the wild wild west. You can’t stop me from pretending it’s a walking simulator.

Yes, that’s 2160p at 60fps… with YouTube compression. Still, the sheer quantity of pixels cram in more fanciness than regular old YouTube trailers.

Having only seen the original console release from a distance of about four metres, yeah, sure that looks pretty? Prettier? Rockstar have wanged on about Red Dead Redemption 2’s PC enhancements more before. The RDR 2 system requirements say you might want a lot of silicon muscle for that, mind.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will debut November 5th on the Rockstar Games Launcher and Epic Games Store. The Steam release is due to follow in December.

The console launch in October 2018 was clouded by controversy about crunch. Rockstar took the unusual step of inviting employees to talk openly about crunch after co-founder Dan Houser put his foot so far in his mouth he could waggle his toes between his buttocks.

Disclosure: I have pals who work at Rockstar. I think half the population of Edinburgh do. Rockstar folks are everywhere. I’ve known people for months before discovering they worked at Rockstar. THEY’RE EVERYWHERE.

Tagged with , .

Jump to comments (8)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

