Texts From Rezzed, Day 1

What are those layabouts up to in London?

Today is the first day of EGX, the London games show run by our corporate siblings. Most of the RPS gang have absconded to the Big Smoke to play games, host sessions, and loiter in pubs, but they’ll be letting we remaining skeleton crew live vicariously by sending missives about their Rezzed. Which I will post here. So we can pretend we’re there. And not at home, writing. Alice L will be sharing snaps from Rezzed on Instagram too. But now, oh god, I’ve a text coming in.

12:24 – Sin

I lost Dave but found Streets Of Rage 4. Unprofitable.

A harried Graham just walked past me so I am following him at a dist… no wait, lost him. Arse.

12:09 – Katharine

I successfully escaped from Citytron! (and found a wild Alec!)



12:03 – Sin

I just walked past a time traveller in an Anonymous mask.

I moved back to the good office. Nobody tells Unknown Pleasures what to do.

11:51 – Matthew

Katharine has found a way to escape all her adoring fans.



11:36 – Matthew

Found an FMV skateboarding game. Should have recorded Brendy’s collarbone wipeout for one of the bad endings.



11:30 – Sin & Alice L

Sin: We have been moved to an inferior room. There is no kettle and I think the toilet is blocked. Our enemies toy with us.

Alice: It’s true, we can’t even get in without a key card and there is… One (1) key card.

11:13 – Katharine

Tasty games



11:07 – Sin

Skatebird is immediately fun and cute. I have been detached from the hivemind. Solo adventure!!! (going to get plasters)

11:02 – Katharine

Home of the RPS vid buds for the next four days.



Already people at the 1.5 hour queue line for Avengers

Normal entry has literally just opened

10:30 – Nate

I’m not even at EGX. I’m in Berlin, where I’m going to be at PDXCON for the weekend, and I’m stuck in a hotel room with Ghoastus. He won’t stop talking about Rome.

10:30 – Sin

(Big thanks to Alice L for being my conduit to texts from EGX because my phone is very old) Alice L and Astrid are touring the floor. My shoes did not hurt when I danced until 3am but they do now. There is Pong. EGX is odd.

10:10 – Sin

I am doing an EGX. The DLR is confusing and I forgot to bring leggings for tomorrow. I feel sick. 2/10

10:09 – Matthew

Just leaving for venue now, spotted what looks like pagan ritual in hotel courtyard. Thinking of sacrificing an animal to bless the video team with superb stream bantz.

09:46 – Alice B

I am not yet at EGX. It falls to the Alices to keep the RPS tugboat spluttering along, so I’m in the office.