Watch the RPS vid buds defuse bombs and break physics live at EGX 2019

Matthew Castle

RPS Video Person

17th October 2019 / 11:34AM

Piles of merch teeter. Naughty schoolboys bunk off period two geography to play a bit of The Avengers. A little kid weighs up his chances of getting into an 18+ Cyberpunk presentation. It can all mean but one thing: EGX 2019 is upon us. Which leads to a second conclusion: the Rock Paper Shotgun video team are going to mumble and blush through another four days of on-stage livestreaming. And whether you are at the show, or at home, you can join them.

Matthew, Alice L,and Astrid are kicking off the show with two streams. First up, at 1pm, we have Trine 4, the physics-y puzzler that sees a wizard, a thief and a knight squabble about pressure switch conundrums and levitate bits of wood to build makeshift staircases. Everything included in your average corporate team building weekend, basically. Will it unite our vid buds? Find out in the stream below…

At 4:30pm they put that freshly cemented team bonding to use in Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes. One person has a bomb, the others the defusing manual. Can they communicate and save us all from a terrible fate? Probably not.

If you are at the show and fancy watching these love, head over to EGX Live stage, towards the west end of the hall.

Who am I?

Matthew Castle

RPS Video Person

I'm the only dude on RPS who doesn't own a luscious beard, so whatever you do, don't pick me in a game of RPS Guess Who? When I'm not straining to push more stubble through my face, I make videos for the Rock Paper Shotgun YouTube channel.

