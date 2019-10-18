Below is a list of ‘30 things wot you might find in a courtroom or courthouse’ (‘things’ is used in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and had any inter-word spaces repositioned. For example, if Perry Mason was present he might appear as PR RYMSN. Gavel would be GVL.

1. SCRWL D

2. CHRC TRWTNSS

3. TTCSFN CH

4. PSNR

5. LN CT

6. NNKT CHNK

7. HR SHRWG

8. TWL VN GRYMN

9. LDNGQS TN

10. TH

11. STNT YPMCHN

12. MSCR RGFJ STC

13. BL CKCP

14. HRCR MPL

15. PRR

16. RS NBLDBT

17. THNC YKS

18. LR GDS HFTR TS

19. SPCT RLVDNC

20. ST TFLZ BTHF RY

21. LX B

22. XH BT

23. THC CSD

24. SC HLKDSZ

25. LFRDDRY FSS

26. BNDHR NG

27. MNP LYST

28. HWRDB RD

29. BLDRN NR

30. RB NGRM

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s jigsaw puzzle foxer:

a1 Moa (Dr. Breen)

a2 Tasmanian devil (Stugle)

a3 Mountain tapir (Gothnak)

a4 Komodo dragon (Zorgulon)

a5 Skye terrier (AFKAMC)

a6 Malayan pangolin (phuzz, phlebas)

b1 Phantasmal poison frog (Matchstick, Gothnak)

b2 Hercules beetle (Stugle)

b3 Wilson’s bird of paradise (Lazzars, phuzz)

b4 Sturgeon (phlebas)

b5 Oriental dwarf kingfisher (Dr. Breen)

b6 Quokka (Zorgulon)

c1 Eastern bongo (Matchstick)

c2 Slender mongoose (mrpier)

c3 Squirrel monkey (phlebas)

c4 Patagonian mara (unacom)

c5 Wasp beetle (mrpier)

c6 Coconut crab (Lazzars, Matchstick)

d1 Pallas’ Cat (Gothnak)

d2 Black rhino (Gothnak)

d3 Commerson’s dolphin (Gothnak)

d4 Death’s head hawkmoth (matchstick)

d5 Takin (mrpier)

d6 Kakapo (Zorgulon, phuzz)

e1 Blue nuthatch (phlebas)

e2 Orchid mantis (Gothnak)

e3 Red panda (Gothnak)

e4 Humboldt penguin (Gothnak, phuzz)

e5 Star-nosed mole (Lazzars, phuzz, Zorgulon)

e6 Black ruby barb (phuzz

f1 Kaiser-i-hind (ylla)

f2 Spectacled owl (phuzz)

f3 Fin whale (Gothnak)

f4 Fossa (phuzz)

f5 Axolotl (Gothnak, phlebas)

f6 Secretary bird (Dingbatwhirr)