The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Support us
Now streaming live:
45

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

18th October 2019 / 1:00PM

Below is a list of ‘30 things wot you might find in a courtroom or courthouse’ (‘things’ is used in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and had any inter-word spaces repositioned. For example, if Perry Mason was present he might appear as PR RYMSN. Gavel would be GVL. 

1. SCRWL D
2. CHRC TRWTNSS
3. TTCSFN CH
4. PSNR
5. LN CT
6. NNKT CHNK
7. HR SHRWG
8. TWL VN GRYMN
9. LDNGQS TN
10. TH

11. STNT YPMCHN
12. MSCR RGFJ STC
13. BL CKCP
14. HRCR MPL
15. PRR
16. RS NBLDBT
17. THNC YKS
18. LR GDS HFTR TS
19. SPCT RLVDNC
20. ST TFLZ BTHF RY

21. LX B
22. XH BT
23. THC CSD
24. SC HLKDSZ
25. LFRDDRY FSS
26. BNDHR NG
27. MNP LYST
28. HWRDB RD
29. BLDRN NR
30. RB NGRM

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s jigsaw puzzle foxer:

a1 Moa (Dr. Breen)
a2 Tasmanian devil (Stugle)
a3 Mountain tapir (Gothnak)
a4 Komodo dragon (Zorgulon)
a5 Skye terrier (AFKAMC)
a6 Malayan pangolin (phuzz, phlebas)

b1 Phantasmal poison frog (Matchstick, Gothnak)
b2 Hercules beetle (Stugle)
b3 Wilson’s bird of paradise (Lazzars, phuzz)
b4 Sturgeon (phlebas)
b5 Oriental dwarf kingfisher (Dr. Breen)
b6 Quokka (Zorgulon)

c1 Eastern bongo (Matchstick)
c2 Slender mongoose (mrpier)
c3 Squirrel monkey (phlebas)
c4 Patagonian mara (unacom)
c5 Wasp beetle (mrpier)
c6 Coconut crab (Lazzars, Matchstick)

d1 Pallas’ Cat (Gothnak)
d2 Black rhino (Gothnak)
d3 Commerson’s dolphin (Gothnak)
d4 Death’s head hawkmoth (matchstick)
d5 Takin (mrpier)
d6 Kakapo (Zorgulon, phuzz)

e1 Blue nuthatch (phlebas)
e2 Orchid mantis (Gothnak)
e3 Red panda (Gothnak)
e4 Humboldt penguin (Gothnak, phuzz)
e5 Star-nosed mole (Lazzars, phuzz, Zorgulon)
e6 Black ruby barb (phuzz

f1 Kaiser-i-hind (ylla)
f2 Spectacled owl (phuzz)
f3 Fin whale (Gothnak)
f4 Fossa (phuzz)
f5 Axolotl (Gothnak, phlebas)
f6 Secretary bird (Dingbatwhirr)

 

Tagged with .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (45)

Who am I?

Tim Stone

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Borderlands 3 has nerfed its most powerful Legendaries and fixed up others

The Outer Worlds launch trailer shows Obsidian's silly sci-fi world

20

Space Dracula vs King Beef: 5 very silly RimWorld scenarios

Fear the fists of King Beef

7

Radio Commander review

“WTF is going on out there?”

6

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Borderlands 3 has nerfed its most powerful Legendaries and fixed up others

The Outer Worlds launch trailer shows Obsidian's silly sci-fi world

20

Space Dracula vs King Beef: 5 very silly RimWorld scenarios

Fear the fists of King Beef

7

Radio Commander review

“WTF is going on out there?”

6