The Foxer
Below is a list of ‘30 things wot you might find in a courtroom or courthouse’ (‘things’ is used in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and had any inter-word spaces repositioned. For example, if Perry Mason was present he might appear as PR RYMSN. Gavel would be GVL.
1. SCRWL D
2. CHRC TRWTNSS
3. TTCSFN CH
4. PSNR
5. LN CT
6. NNKT CHNK
7. HR SHRWG
8. TWL VN GRYMN
9. LDNGQS TN
10. TH
11. STNT YPMCHN
12. MSCR RGFJ STC
13. BL CKCP
14. HRCR MPL
15. PRR
16. RS NBLDBT
17. THNC YKS
18. LR GDS HFTR TS
19. SPCT RLVDNC
20. ST TFLZ BTHF RY
21. LX B
22. XH BT
23. THC CSD
24. SC HLKDSZ
25. LFRDDRY FSS
26. BNDHR NG
27. MNP LYST
28. HWRDB RD
29. BLDRN NR
30. RB NGRM
* * *
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s jigsaw puzzle foxer:
a1 Moa (Dr. Breen)
a2 Tasmanian devil (Stugle)
a3 Mountain tapir (Gothnak)
a4 Komodo dragon (Zorgulon)
a5 Skye terrier (AFKAMC)
a6 Malayan pangolin (phuzz, phlebas)
b1 Phantasmal poison frog (Matchstick, Gothnak)
b2 Hercules beetle (Stugle)
b3 Wilson’s bird of paradise (Lazzars, phuzz)
b4 Sturgeon (phlebas)
b5 Oriental dwarf kingfisher (Dr. Breen)
b6 Quokka (Zorgulon)
c1 Eastern bongo (Matchstick)
c2 Slender mongoose (mrpier)
c3 Squirrel monkey (phlebas)
c4 Patagonian mara (unacom)
c5 Wasp beetle (mrpier)
c6 Coconut crab (Lazzars, Matchstick)
d1 Pallas’ Cat (Gothnak)
d2 Black rhino (Gothnak)
d3 Commerson’s dolphin (Gothnak)
d4 Death’s head hawkmoth (matchstick)
d5 Takin (mrpier)
d6 Kakapo (Zorgulon, phuzz)
e1 Blue nuthatch (phlebas)
e2 Orchid mantis (Gothnak)
e3 Red panda (Gothnak)
e4 Humboldt penguin (Gothnak, phuzz)
e5 Star-nosed mole (Lazzars, phuzz, Zorgulon)
e6 Black ruby barb (phuzz
f1 Kaiser-i-hind (ylla)
f2 Spectacled owl (phuzz)
f3 Fin whale (Gothnak)
f4 Fossa (phuzz)
f5 Axolotl (Gothnak, phlebas)
f6 Secretary bird (Dingbatwhirr)