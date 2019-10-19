Hearts Of Iron IV getting sly in La Résistance expansion

Paradox today announced the next Hearts Of Iron IV expansion pack, named La Résistance. As well as giving resistance movements more to do, it will introduce a new espionage system. I will confess, when I first saw the announcement trailer on Paradox’s PDXCON stream I did think it might be a whole new game about the French Resistance with a pretty painted style and got a bit over-excited. Ah well. See for yourself below.

Very exciting for the first 55 seconds, that.

La Résistance will give us an Intelligence Agency to train spies and send them on operations, including supporting resistance movements, prepping collaborators to support a government after your invasion, and cracking coded communications for battlefield advantages. Maybe you’ll finally track down the painting of The Fallen Madonna with the Big Boobies.

Sneaky new recon units are coming too, with scout planes out for a gander and armoured cars that can help find and thwart enemy resistance cells. Armour is known for its ability to detect subversive thoughts, after all. It’s why tourists speak in such hushed and reverent tones when visiting castles.

Paradox say the expansion will throw in a few extra bits for specific countries too. France will get new National Focuses from Free France to restoring the monarchy, while Spain will get new Focuses and more of a Spanish Civil War.

In the Paradox grand strategy way, the launch of La Résistance will be accompanied by an update overhauling bits of the game. Paradox say this “will include a reworking of the resistance system, interface improvements to battleplans and air operations, and many other quality of life improvements.”

La Résistance is “coming soon” to Steam, where the store page has more details on what it adds. Paradox haven’t announced a price yet, but HoI 4 expansions are usually £15.49/€19.99/$19.99. The base game has a 60% discount on Steam in the weekend’s PDXCON sale, and its DLC and expansions are discounted too.