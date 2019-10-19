The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Support us
Now streaming live:
7

Stellaris: Federations expansion announced, and will bring new origins for your empires

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

19th October 2019 / 9:44AM

The next Stellaris expansion will be Federations, Paradox announced today, focusing on making the game spacefriends groups more complex and interesting. Federations will come in several flavours, for starters, like a trade league or research cooperative. They’ll also be able to level up to unlock new type-specific perks. Spacepolitics will expand with the option for a galactic senate too. Finally, after three years of focusing on the mystery and wonder side of sci-fi, Stellaris will capture the intrigue of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

Federations will also introduce Origins, flavourful backgrounds for our spacemen. Paradox give examples like starting on a shattered ring world, as a vassal of a Fallen Empire, being Void Dwellers who abandoned their homeworld, or “a society that worships and protects a powerful Tree of Life”. Some existing Civics, including Post-Apocalyptic and Life-Seeded, are becoming Origins, Paradox said in a dev diary. Given that half the fun is roleplaying different types of empire (as Brendy showed with his turtles), I’m game.

The expansion’s due to bring a huge mobile starbase named the Juggernaut and the Mega Shipyard megastructure too.

Paradox have not yet announced a release date for Stellaris: Federations.

Paradox also announced the Lithoids Species Pack, a wee DLC adding portraits, voices, and ships for rock people. While these Species Packs are usually cosmetic, this lot will eat minerals, live for yonks, and be able to colonise most environments. That will launch this Thursday, October 24th at £5.79/€7.99/$7.99.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (7)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Stellaris - Apocalypse

Fresh start

62

Wot I Think - Stellaris: Utopia

A great free update, a good DLC

29

Wot I Think: Stellaris - Leviathans

Space Dragons & UI Improvements

56

Wot I Think: Stellaris

Supergiant or electroweak?

96

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Age Of Wonders reviving ancient technocorpses in Revelations expansion

1

Hearts Of Iron IV getting sly in La Résistance expansion

US Congress members 'concerned' over Blizzard's Blitzchung ban

5

Priceless Play - 19 October 2019

Things are getting scarier around here.