The Weekly News Digest: Riot and Paradox announce everything

If you’ve not been following PC games goings-on across the week, catch up on some of the big stories quick in our noncomprehensive Weekly News Digest. I’ve slipped in a few things we haven’t already posted about, and do also read The Updates Update for some of the week’s notable patches and updates.

This week, Blizzard’s PR disaster continued, Paradox announced Crusader Kings III and a load more things, and League Of Legends is getting a billion spin-offs.

Temp-banning a Hearthstone pro player for voicing support of Hong Kong’s pro-autonomy movement during a post-match interview is causing Blizzard more trouble than they probably expected. This week, members from both sides of the United States Congress sent Blizzard a letter going “You… whatcha doing there? What is this?” They’re more interested in China than video games, mind. You won’t get Congress scolding Blizzard if you get banned after your brother plays Overwatch drunk and shouts at all your–sorry his–team’s Genjis.

After seven years of jamming updates and expansions into CK2 until it started bursting at the seams, they’re starting with a clean slate.

Paradox announced a whole load of expansions too

The next Stellaris expansion is Federations. The next Hearts Of Iron IV expansion is La Résistance. The first Age Of Wonders: Planetfall expansion is Revelations. The next BattleTech expansion is Heavy Metal. Prison Architect’s first proper DLC will be Psych Ward, followed by a full paid expansion next year.

After sitting on League Of Legends for ten years, now they’re also making a tactical FPS, a card game, some sort of action-RPG thing, an esports team manager, and a fighting game. All but the FPS are based on LoL.

STILL on Paradox news, they’re now giving CK2’s base game away for free. Doubtless they hope you’ll get hooked on the drama and buy an expansion or two.

They don’t want a repeat of the first game’s notorious problems. Previously due in 2020 by the end of March, it’s now expected later in the year. Last bit of Paradox news, I swear.

They say they’ll be able to land bigger games but, not knowing what future lineups will look like, it currently seems a worse deal for users.

In fleeting freebie news, first-person cyberspooker Observer and curious Alan Wake semi-sequel Alan Wake’s American Nightmare are free for keepsies if you grab them on the Epic Games Store by Thursday.

Could Activision finally be treating players with some small measure of respect?

Larian say they still want to do the combat-focused Original Sin 2 spin-off, but it needs more time and resources than they (or the studio who’d been making it) can reasonably give right now.

Disclosure: Cara Ellison, a former RPS columnist and my former flatmate, works on Bloodlines 2.