The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Pathologic 2 DLC The Marble Nest scurries out this month

Jay Castello

Contributor

20th October 2019 / 12:00PM

Plagued village Pathologic 2 is expanding, with a DLC called The Marble Nest opening its doors before the end of the month. It’s its own story, putting you in the shoes of a new doctor, this time of the PhD variety. Scientist Dr. Daniil Dankovsky will only be on town for one day, so you’d better make the most of it.

This looks to be an updated version of the demo that was once available, which was also called Marble Nest. Dr. Dankovsky has been summoned by Death, and will get a different view of the events of the dying town. It should run you about two or three hours, and developers Ice Pick Lodge say that there’s “no need to refresh your memory if you’ve the main game a while ago.”

They also note that it’s a bit easier to survive than the base game was. Many people, including Brendy in his Pathologic 2 review, found its survival meters too demanding to enjoy its story and atmosphere. Which is a shame because it is apparently quite good, and also deeply haunted.

Ice Pick Lodge added a whole suite of difficulty options to the main game, but are aiming for The Marble Nest to be less demanding overall. “While you still need to manage your body, it’s less pressing. It’s almost as if the Bachelor didn’t try to cling to life too much,” they write. I enjoy that narrative reasoning very much.

The Marble’s Nest will be free if you own the base game before it’s release on Steam on October 28th. Otherwise it’ll be $10.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Pathologic 2

Plagued with difficulty

158

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Gamedev.world free online conference starts today with 35 talks from developers

1

Pathologic 2 erupts in an infestation of difficulty options

13

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: weird water, glitchy ghosts, and corgi consumerism

The Sunday Papers

Read more

2

The Weekly News Digest: Riot and Paradox announce everything

Read all about it!

2

Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville grows out of early access

4