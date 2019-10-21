The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

American Truck Simulator rolling into Utah in November

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

21st October 2019 / 6:12PM

After the soothing dampness of Washington, American Truck Simulator will depart for Utah in its next expansion. Developers SCS Software have now announced that will launch in November, and celebrated the news with a 17-minute video showing one Utah journey. That trucks from the Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona, over the river, across the border, through a small town, to the desert, and into the night to reach Salina. I prefer the moister zones of ATS, and have said Utah looks so dry it makes me feel physical discomfort, but I can’t deny that damn, the desert looks lovely at dusk.

It is too dry for me. I will be brave. I will pour water over my head while I play. I have survived Nevada, Arizona, and New Mexico in ATS so why should this expansion be any different? Maybe it’s because all that Utah salt is the corpse of a sea and they seem proud of that. It’s not right. Don’t be boastful of living in a sea’s grave, Utahans. Please consider renaming Salt Lake City to Seapulchre.

ATS: Utah is coming to Steam in November. I assume this will cost the same £9/€12/$12 as other state expansions.

I am actually well up for Seapulchre. Utah, let’s make this happen. Anyone got Mitt Romney’s phone number?

Tagged with

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

